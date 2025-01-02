Full NFC roster for 2025 Pro Bowl Games feat. CeeDee Lamb, Jayden Daniels, Nick Bosa

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Feb. 2 at Nicholson Fieldhouse at the University of Central Florida. On Thursday, the AFC and NFC rosters for the exhibition game were announced.

Here's a look at the NFC roster that will take on the AFC contingent. The Pro Bowl selections were made by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches.

Full NFC Roster for 2025 Pro Bowl Games

Quarterbacks:

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (starter)

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

Running Backs:

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles (starter)

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Full Back:

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Wide Receivers:

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (starter)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (starter)

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Tight Ends:

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (starter)

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Offensive Tackles:

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (starter)

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions (starter)

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offensive Guards:

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles (starter)

Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys (starter)

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Centers:

Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions (starter)

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive Ends:

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (starter)

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys (starter)

Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Interior Linemen:

Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles (starter)

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants (starter)

Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Outside Linebackers:

Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota Vikings (starter)

Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota Vikings (starter)

Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams

Inside/ Middle Linebackers:

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers (starter)

Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles

Cornerbacks:

Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears (starter)

Byron Murphy, Minnesota Vikings (starter)

Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Free Safety:

Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers (starter)

Strong Safeties:

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals (starter)

Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

Long snapper:

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings (starter)

Punter:

Jack Fox, Detroit Lions (starter)

Placekicker:

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys (starter)

Return specialist:

KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys (starter)

Special teamer:

KhaDarel Hodge, Atlanta Falcons (starter)

Notably, some of these players might not play in the Pro Bowl Games due to injury or personal reasons. Some might also opt out if their team qualifies for the Super Bowl.

