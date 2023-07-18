Funny NFL fantasy football names to consider for your team in 2023

NFL fantasy football is always a fun part of the football season to look forward to. It involves weeks of planning, hours of scheming, and a fair bit of luck. The 2023 NFL fantasy season will be no different, and it will begin on September 7, 2023, as the regular season kicks off.

In anticipation of another whirlwind fantasy season, we have compiled thirty of the funniest football names for 2023. These should help you with the super tricky task of creating a unique fantasy football name.

Funniest fantasy football names for 2023

Quarterback-themed fantasy team names

Bake Us a Minefield (Baker Mayfield)

Big Mac, No Bull (Mac Jones)

Justin Time (Justin Fields)

Kick it with Kirk (Kirk Cousins)

Kyler, the Creator (Kyler Murray)

Lawrence and Order (Trevor Lawrence)

Pat Squad (Patrick Mahomes)

The San Francisco Irrelevants (Brock Purdy)

Where is Aaron Rodgers (Aaron Rodgers)

White Pickett Fence (Kenny Pickett)

Wide receiver-themed fantasy team names

Catch me, or I'll Chase you (Ja'Marr Chase)

Drake featuring Drake (Drake London)

F1 McLaurin (Terry McLaurin)

Grid n' Grind (Justin Jefferson)

Judge Jeudy (Jerry Jeudy)

Mooney Toons (Darnell Mooney)

Olave Garden (Chris Olave)

Thank Godwin (Chris Godwin)

Ya, Digg? (Stefon Diggs)

Zay My Name (Zay Flowers)

Music-themed fantasy team names

CeeDees and Vinyls (CeeDee Lamb)

Fast Carr (Derek Carr)

Hall So Hard (Breece Hall)

Joey Bosa's Greatest Hits (Joey Bosa)

Lamborghini Mercy! (CeeDee Lamb)

My Name Is Aaron Donald (Aaron Donald)

No Amon No Cry (Amon-Ra St. Brown)

Post Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)

Stairway to Evans (Mike Evans)

We Don’t Talk About Bortles no more (Blake Bortles)

Important Game Dates for Fantasy Football 2023

Here are some essential game dates for the upcoming fantasy season:

Season Start: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Season End: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Live Drafts Start: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Live Drafts End: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Registration Ends: Saturday, October 14, 2023

All Drafts End: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Mock Drafts Start: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Mock Drafts End: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Default Trade Deadline: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Default Playoffs Start: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Default Playoffs End: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Kindly note that the above dates are the public, and public prize league defaults. Some dates are either head-to-head or rotisserie league specific.

