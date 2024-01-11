Gabe Davis injury update: Latest on Bills WR for Wild Card round vs Steelers

Gabe Davis is one of the Buffalo Bills' most important offensive players this season. The wideout racked up 746 yards and seven touchdowns on 45 receptions across 16 games in the regular season.

Davis was crucial for the Bills' push to win the AFC East title. However, the receiver has been battling a knee injury heading into Buffalo's Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gabe Davis' injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Buffalo Bills WR Gabe Davis

Gabe Davis did not participate in the Buffalo Bills' training session on Wednesday. The wideout has been nursing a PCL sprain, and his status for the Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers remains unclear.

The Bills will conduct two more practice sessions and hope that Davis will be able to return to training before their first-round playoff game.

Davis has become one of quarterback Josh Allen's favorite targets. However, it remains to be seen whether the duo can link up in the postseason.

What happened to Gave Davis?

Davis suffered a knee injury in the Bills' Week 18 clash against the Miami Dolphins. It is unclear how he picked up the injury, but he exited the game in the second quarter.

Davis was targeted twice but caught none before exiting the field. Buffalo listed him as questionable to return before declaring him out for the game. Davis sustained a PCL sprain, according to scans.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers? TV and live stream details for NFL Wild Card game

The Buffalo Bills will square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round matchup on Sunday, Jan. 14. The playoff game will commence at 1:00 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The Bills-Steelers game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans without cable access can livestream the contest on Fubo TV.

Game : Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

: Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Stadium : Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park in New York

: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park in New York Date : Sunday, Jan. 14

: Sunday, Jan. 14 Start Time : 1:00 p.m. ET

: 1:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Streaming: Fubo TV