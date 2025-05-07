Gabe Davis landing spots: Top 5 teams that make sense for ex-Jags WR

On Wednesday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that the Jacksonville Jaguars were releasing wide receiver Gabe Davis, only one year into the three year contract he signed last offseason with the club.

It was an extremely disappointing season for Davis, who suffered both a season ending injury and who frankly did not perform to the expectations he had earned throughout his impressive time with the Buffalo Bills. He finished the campaign with 20 receptions for 239 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, all career lows across the board.

However, he did prove during his time in Buffalo that he has strong hands, can succeed in contested catch situations, and can be extremely impactful with the game on the line.

Let's take a look at five potential landing spots for Gabe Davis this offseason:

Top 5 teams that make sense for Gabe Davis

#1) New York Jets

The Jets signed free agent QB Justin Fields this offseason. Although the team does have elite offensive players in Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and new tight end Mason Taylor, the team could use with a physical receiver on the outside to complement the skills of Wilson.

Davis could provide a strong deep ball option for Fields in 2025.

#2) Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have one of the most complete offenses in the NFL. They have quick receivers, two great tight ends, and a physical and agile run game. However, the team does not possess a true contested catch threat on the outside.

The addition of Davis could give the Ravens a new dimension to their already elite offense.

#3) Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have five quarterbacks expected to be on the roster at the start of training camp. However, their reciever room is rather empty after Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku. Davis could be a useful down the field option for whichever QB starts in 2025.

#4) Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers added a Tre Harris on the outside in the 2025 NFL Draft and already have Ladd McConkey operating in the slot. However, with the team in win now mode after a successful 2024 campaign, the addition of Davis could be a nice depth piece with NFL playoff experience for star QB Justin Herbert.

#5) Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have two elite wide receivers in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. However, they have similar skillsets as they are both elite route runners from the slot. Davis would bring a different skillset to the Seahawks offense and be another helpful option for QB Sam Darnold in his first season in Seattle.

