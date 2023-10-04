Garrett Wilson or Courtland Sutton Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Week 5 fantasy projection for WRs 

Through four weeks of the 2023 NFL season, Garrett Wilson and Courtland Sutton are averaging the same fantasy points per game in points-per-reception mode. But while they’re both producing 13.9 points weekly in PPR, they have their share of ups and downs.

Their teams will face each other in Week 5, with the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets coming in with one victory each. Therefore, the performances of Wilson and Sutton will be essential in helping their squads clinch another win. However, which of them will do better fantasy football-wise?

Is Garrett Wilson a good pick in fantasy football Week 5?

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson

Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury diminished Garrett Wilson’s fantasy outlook for the 2023 NFL season. He could have been what Davante Adams was when the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player was still with the Green Bay Packers.

Playing with quarterback Zach Wilson has placed the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year on a roller-coaster ride. He’ll have games like his five-reception, 48-yard Week 3 game against the New England Patriots. But he also has his moments, like in Week 2, where he had two catches for 83 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

Wilson didn’t have a touchdown reception over the previous two weeks. Despite that drought, he continues to deliver consistent fantasy points. Having nine receptions against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 boosted his totals to 15 points on PPR, even if he only had 60 receiving yards.

Therefore, retaining Garrett Wilson for your Week 5 fantasy roster is best, especially when you have him as your WR2. He may have a big game on Sunday, considering that the Denver Broncos surrendered the most passing yards per game (285.5) as of Week 4.

Is Courtland Sutton a good pick in fantasy football Week 5?

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton

While Jerry Jeudy is the Broncos’ deep-threat receiver, Courtland Sutton has received more yards and touchdowns than him. Sutton has more yards in two of Jeudy's three games this season. More importantly, he has a touchdown catch in three of their first four games, even in that 50-point loss to the Miami Dolphins.

These performances are reflected in his weekly fantasy football numbers. He’s never been below 11.6 points in PPR and had 19.1 in that defeat against Miami. Sutton may not be the first name you’ll remember regarding wide receivers. But he can be a difference-maker for your weekly fantasy battle.

Like Garrett Wilson, Sutton is suitable for the WR2 or Flex spot. Selecting him for Week 5 is wise because the Jets surrender 215.8 yards per game, ranked 23rd through four weeks. Therefore, he may have another typical game wherein he delivers double-digit fantasy points.

Garrett Wilson vs. Courtland Sutton: Who Should I Start in Week 5?

Garrett Wilson vs. Courtland Sutton - Week 5 fantasy football projection (PPR, 6 pt TDs)

While Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer suggests it’s better to start Courtland Sutton over Garrett Wilson in Week 5, it’s a close call. Sutton is estimated to have 12.1 points against the Jets in PPR mode and if touchdowns are counted as six points.

The optimizer envisions Sutton to have five receptions for 63 yards in their upcoming game. Meanwhile, they project Wilson to collect 11.5 points on four receptions for 58 yards. But while that margin is negligible, the Broncos will be playing at home, giving Sutton an edge.

Those numbers translate to 9.7-9.3 under half-PPR mode and 7.2-7.1 in standard mode, both in Sutton's favor.

But whether you start Sutton on Wilson, they’re nothing more than WR2s at this point unless Zach Wilson and Russell Wilson suddenly perform like All-Pro quarterbacks.