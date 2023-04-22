In this offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was extended for three years, paying him $75 million worth up to $105 million. After being a backup quarterback for the past seven seasons, Smith had a breakout year in 2022, winning Comeback Player of the Year.

He led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record, making the playoffs as a wild card team after nobody expected them to be a winning team. Smith set career highs in wins (9), passing yards (4,282), touchdowns (30), rushing yards (366) and led the league in completion percentage (69.8.) He also broke the Seahawks' single-season record for most passing yards.

While Smith had an excellent season, he is a late bloomer and is 32 years old. The Seahawks know that they might have to replace him after a season or two. While they hold the fifth pick in this year's draft due to the Russell Wilson trade, they could potentially select a quarterback when they have the chance with a high pick.

Sportskeeda's 2023 NFL Draft mock stimulator has the Seahawks selecting Smith's successor.

Seahawks' 2023 NFL Draft picks: Round 1, #5 overall Will Levis

In Sportskeeda's mock draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected Will Levis with the fifth pick.

Levis is regarded as a top five QB by almost every analyst/draft expert and is expected to be a top 10 pick. Levis began his collegiate career at Penn State but transfered to Kentucky after three seasons.

Levis was the Wildcats' starting quarterback the past two seasons. He had a better season in 2021 as he completed 66 percent of passes for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and rushed for nine touchdowns.

This past season, he threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and completed 65.4 percent of his passes. Despite a down year in 2022, Levis is expected to go in the first round and could be a backup for his first season while learning a team's system.

Seahawks' 2023 NFL Draft picks: Round 2, #37 and #38 overall: Kayshon Boutte and Calijah Kancey

In the same mock draft, the Seattle Seahawks traded their original first-round pick (pick no. 20) to the Las Vegas Raiders for their 2023 second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks. With that pick, the Raiders selected Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski.

As part of the trade, the Seahawks will hold back-to-back second-round picks with picks 37 and 38. With their first pick, they selected LSU WR Kayshon Boutte. With the very next pick, they selected Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey.

Boutte is another of the latest LSU WR prospects. Boutte spent the past three seasons with the Tigers and racked up 131 catches for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns. He would be a great number three WR behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and could eventually replace Lockett.

With their second pick in the second round, Seattle selected Pitt DT Calijah Kancey. Kancey was a unanimous All-American last season, winning the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He finished last season with 31 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss.

He could be Shelby Harris' replacement as the team released him this offseason.

