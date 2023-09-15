George Kittle injury update: Latest on 49ers TE for fantasy football Week 2

George Kittle had been dealing with a lingering groin injury during most of the 2023 NFL offseason, as well as the preseason. The injury forced him to be limited during practice ahead of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Many fantasy football managers worried about his availability, as he serves as a starting tight end on most rosters.

Luckily for Kittle, he was able to get on the field and play his usual dose of snaps for the 49ers. The issue is that he wasn't able to post much production, despite receiving plenty of playing time. His groin injury could have something to do with that.

George Kittle injury update

The San Francisco 49ers, as well as Kittle's fantasy managers, recently received positive news. The superstar tight end came away from Week 1 with no reported setbacks in relation to his groin injury.

This report was justified on Wednesday ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Kittle logged a full practice with no restrictions.

This is excellent news for any fantasy football managers with Kittle on their rosters as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing Week 1 performance. He recorded just three receptions for 19 yards.

Kittle will have a strong chance to do so against the LA Rams, a team that he has recorded 7 touchdowns against in his last 10 games. A healthy Kittle in Week 2 is among the best tight end options in fantasy lineups.

What happened to George Kittle?

Kittle reportedly suffered an adductor strain in his groin during the 49ers' offseason workouts. He first popped up on their official injury report on August 10, about a month before the official kickoff to the 2023 NFL season.

This forced him to miss the 49ers' first two preseason games completely, before briefly appearing in their third and final exhibition in preparation for Week 1.

Despite his appearance in the final preseason game, Kittle remained on their official injury report ahead of the 49ers' Week 1 matchup against the Steelers. This was after recording limited sessions in practice leading up to the game.

His full snap count is encouraging for his fantasy managers and there is no reason to believe that much bigger performances are still ahead this year for one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

When will George Kittle return?

Kittle is not expected to miss any games with his current groin injury and could be nearing a return to full health. That is likely to happen as soon as Week 2, especially after logging a full practice on Wednesday for the first time this year.

While Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk carried the 49ers' offense in Week 1, Kittle's history suggests he could be much more involved against the Rams.

In 12 career games against the Rams, Kittle has recorded seven touchdowns, while also exceeding 100 yards five times. His strong history against this particular opponent, as well as his health trending in the right direction, makes Kittle an excellent tight end option in Week 2 fantasy football lineups.

