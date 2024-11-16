George Kittle injury update: Latest on 49ers TE for Week 11 Fantasy Football

The San Francisco 49ers could face the Seattle Seahawks without veteran tight end George Kittle, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury this week. The Niners could finish this week as the lone leader of the NFC West division, but injuries are piling up for the squad ahead of a difficult matchup.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Kittle was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to a hamstring injury. The 49ers are coming off a close 23-20 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will try to win their third straight game against the Seahawks, an opponent they beat in Week 6 at Lumen Field.

George Kittle injury update: What happened to 49ers star TE?

George Kittle picked up this injury against the Buccaneers on Sunday. He wasn't available for Wednesday's practice session but returned to the field for Thursday and Friday's sessions. The veteran has dealt with injuries during the season and his body doesn't seem to be 100% healthy ahead of the match.

The 49ers ruled out Charvarious Ward, Kevin Givens and Mitch Wishnowsky for Sunday's match while Darrell Luter Jr. is doubtful. Alongside Kittle, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, Yetur Gross-Matos, Jon Feliciano and Aaron Banks were listed as questionable.

How did George Kittle fare the last time he faced the Seahawks?

George Kittle must have the best memories from the last time he faced off against the Seattle Seahawks. The tight end didn't rack up a lot of receiving yards, only catching five passes for 58 receiving yards. That said, he made the most of his opportunities, finding the end zone twice to lead the 49ers to a 36-24 win as visitors to extend his team's unbeaten run against Geno Smith (5-0).

For the season, Kittle has caught 43 receptions for 560 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He's still considered the TE2 for this week by ESPN, projected to get four receptions for 59 receiving yards and a production of 12.89 fantasy points.

The 49ers could finish the week as the NFC West leaders with a win against the Seahawks since the Arizona Cardinals won't play this week. Seattle needs to win if they want to get out of the bottom of the division, and facing an injury-riddled 49ers team could give them a better chance to do so.

