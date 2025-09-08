George Kittle injury update: Should Fantasy Football managers be concerned about 49ers TE after hamstring issue

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle exited Sunday’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring injury, leaving fantasy football managers concerned about his availability moving forward.Kittle’s absence was felt immediately. Before exiting, he logged four receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown, giving San Francisco its first points of the season. The 49ers ultimately held on to defeat Seattle 17-13, with the offense adjusting to finish out the game without its star tight end.George Kittle injury update: What happened to 49ers TE?The injury occurred in the first half when Kittle ran a route down the sideline but came up limping as quarterback Brock Purdy was sacked. He was evaluated in the blue medical tent before returning to the sideline without his helmet, and the team later ruled him out for the remainder of the game.Kittle has a history of hamstring issues, having missed two games in 2024 with similar injuries. Early reports indicate that this latest issue could sideline him again.According to Deepak Chona, MD, SMA, Kittle is projected to miss two to three weeks on average, with his age (31) and history of soft-tissue injuries possibly slowing recovery. Dr. Chona also noted that players in Kittle’s situation often face a 20% or higher re-injury risk upon return.For fantasy managers, this means Kittle’s availability for Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints on September 14 is very much in doubt. Even if he suits up, there could be concerns about limited snaps or effectiveness.Fantasy managers should be cautious. Kittle remains one of the most talented tight ends in football, but his durability has been an ongoing issue throughout his career. With another hamstring injury cropping up, it’s fair to expect a possible dip in performance even once he returns.If Kittle is unable to go, Luke Farrell is next on the depth chart. While he doesn’t bring the same ceiling or target dominance, he could see a noticeable increase in usage in the short term. In deeper fantasy leagues, Farrell may be worth a look as a streaming option, particularly if he takes on a larger share of red-zone opportunities.When will George Kittle return?NFL: Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers - Source: ImagnHead coach Kyle Shanahan has yet to provide a clear timetable, but with an MRI scheduled Monday, more clarity should come soon. Based on medical analysis, the expectation is a multi-week absence with the best-case scenario being a return by Week 4 or Week 5.For now, fantasy managers should prepare contingency plans at tight end. Kittle’s ceiling remains elite when healthy, but his recurring injuries make depth at the position a necessity for anyone rostering him in 2025.