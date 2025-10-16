George Kittle injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about 49ers TE coming back from hamstring injury?

The San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle has consistently proven himself to be one of the NFL's best tight ends in the 2020s. But in 2025, something happened to threaten his reputation. During the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, he pulled his hamstring and has not played since.

However, some good news came on Wednesday. He and Brock Purdy were spotted in practice as limited participants, as head coach Kyle Shanahan had said. Jake Tonges, his stand-in during that stretch, even praised his return as something the 49ers "needed" after Fred Warner's season-ending foot injury.

Clayton Holloway @HollowayNFLN Kyle Shanahan says QB Brock Purdy (toe) and TE George Kittle (hamstring) will return to practice today as limited participants.

Still, is it enough to convince fantasy owners to back Kittle once again?

Based on how the offense has been performing, they might, despite the gravity of aggravating the injury. While the 49ers have been surprise leaders of the NFC West for a while now, their current 1-2 stretch is a far cry from their 3-0 start despite Kittle's limited availability.

That has not been helped by struggles for some other offensive contributors. Christian McCaffrey has been slow to regain his form after his leg injuries, having just 338 yards and a single touchdown on the ground after six games. Jauan Jennings has had just 136 yards in four played while dealing with rib and ankle injuries after a 2024 breakout that saw him nearly hit a thousand.

George Kittle's fantasy outlook for remainder of 2025 season

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

When healthy, George Kittle an elite tight end. He is immovable as a blocker, using his speed and agility to confound defensive linemen, and unstoppable as a receiver, using his size and strength to shed defensive backs.

However, a few peers have emerged to threaten his standing, and they have used his absence to make themselves known.

Indianapolis Colts rookie Tyler Warren is one of them. While he was highly versatile at Penn State, scoring touchdowns any way he wanted, he has been limited as a rusher while playing alongside Jonathan Taylor. However, he has excelled at receiving, leading his team in receptions (29) and receiving yards (370).

Another name to consider is Tucker Kraft, who is the Green Bay Packers' current leader in receiving yards at 268 and has made some memorable plays. Even Travis Kelce continues to prove viable despite being 36, having a team-best 321 receiving yards.

With the NFL's landscape changing every week, Kittle has much work to do if he is to outplay those names and regain his elite status.

