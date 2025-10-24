George Kittle or Jake Ferguson: Who should I start for Week 8 Fantasy Football

George Kittle and Jake Ferguson are likely to both complete a catch this week for the first time since Week 1. For fantasy managers in possession of both tight ends, the choice between the two has been made for them all year long. However, patience is set to pay off with a question: should you start Kittle or Ferguson? Luckily, Sportskeeda has the answer.

Here's a look at Kittle and Ferguson and a recommendation for Week 8.

Is George Kittle a good fantasy pick in Week 8?

George Kittle at Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, George Kittle is in for a big week. Kittle is projected to earn 4.3 receptions for 59.4 yards with a 50% chance of scoring a receiving touchdown. As a minute bonus, he is set to earn about half a yard on the ground, likely in a short-yardage fourth-down trick play conversion situation.

As far as tight ends go, Kittle is an amazing pick in Week 8, and with him rounding into shape, he could be a big boost for your team in the second half of the season against the Houston Texans. However, is he as amazing a pick as Jake Ferguson? Let's take a look.

Is Jake Ferguson a good fantasy pick in Week 8?

Jake Ferguson at Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

Jake Ferguson has been this season's Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, or any other historical example of dominance at a position. However, he faces a stiff Denver Broncos defense in Week 8 and will need to remain productive on the road in their building.

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Ferguson is in line to overcome the on-paper great defense to earn seven catches for 67.2 yards with a 30% chance of a touchdown. The Broncos might be able to hang with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Javonte Williams, but Ferguson is set to be a thorn in their side.

Should I start George Kittle or Jake Ferguson in Week 8 fantasy football?

Jake Ferguson or George Kittle - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

Fantasy managers in possession of Jake Ferguson and George Kittle have a great problem on their hands. In some cases, it might make sense to start one as a tight end and one as your flex. However, if you only have one slot available and want to maximize your chances, Ferguson's 15.7 point projection trumps Kittle's 13.2 point projection.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has been notorious for allowing tight ends to slice and dice his defense, and Week 8 is no exception. As such, Kittle's debut on your team might need to wait one more week.

