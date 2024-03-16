George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk's contract restructures: Breaking down $14,000,000 cap space saved for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were this close to being crowned Super Bowl champions in the just-concluded NFL season. However, following the Kansas City Chiefs' win, the team remains searching for their first Super Bowl win in the 21st century.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, the 49ers are doing all they can to stay competitive. That starts with getting some well-paid stars to restructure their current contracts.

The 49ers have restructured star tight end George Kittle's contract, creating almost $10 million in salary cap space, per NFL rumors. Kittle inked a five-year, $75 million deal with San Francisco in 2020, and his contract initially called for him to make $13.4 million in base salary this season and count $21.956 million against the cap.

Furthermore, the 49ers restructured All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk's contract. Juszczyk has agreed to a deal that will see the franchise free up an additional $4 million in salary cap space. Juszczyk remains the highest-paid fullback in the NFL, despite the restructured deal.

George Kittle's career earnings

Perennial Pro Bowler George Kittle is a vital part of Kyle Shanahan's system, and he has played for only one franchise in his NFL career. According to Spotrac, Kittle has earned $48,505,903 in his seven-year NFL career.

The dynamic tight end is a solid pass catcher and arguably the best blocking tight end in the NFL. Kittle has 6,274 yards and 37 touchdowns in a seven-year career. He has earned two All-Pro nods and five Pro Bowl selections.

Kyle Juszczyk's career earnings

Kyle Juszczyk is another elite member of the San Francisco 49ers' offense. According to Spotrac, Juszczyk has earned $37,928,083 in an 11-year NFL career. He is a perennial Pro Bowler and arguably the best fullback of his generation.

Kyle Juszczyk was selected by the Baltimore Ravens and earned $2,725,148 during his two-year stint with the franchise. He then jumped ship to the 49ers and has been in San Francisco ever since.

Juszczyk earned $35,202,935 in his seven-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers, becoming a staple in Kyle Shanahan's offensive system.