George Pickens contract: Exploring remaining tenure of Steelers WR amid trade rumors

Trade chatter still surrounds Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens with the 2025 NFL draft looming.

Pickens is in the final season of his rookie deal with the Steelers. According to Spotrac, he signed a four-year, $6,752,179 contract on May 13, 2022, that included a $2,090,676 signing bonus and $3,102,593 in cash at signing that was fully guaranteed.

For the 2025 season, Pickens will earn a base salary of $3,656,000 - a figure higher than his original $3,406,000 salary. His cap hit next season is $4,178,669.

The timing of these trade rumors coincides with General Manager Omar Khan's repeated denials of wanting to move Pickens. During his pre-draft press conference, Khan stated:

"No. I mean we're glad we have George and DK here. I think they're gonna be exciting for everyone to watch. Excited to have DK here, but no."

This marked Khan's second denial after previously shutting down trade speculation during the NFL owners meetings.

How George Pickens' rookie deal fuels Steelers' trade talks

Despite Khan's public stance, multiple reports suggest that behind closed doors, the Steelers are actively exploring trade options. FOX Sports' NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports that Pittsburgh has both "taken and made calls" regarding George Pickens.

"George Pickens is one intriguing trade name to watch. Pittsburgh has taken and made calls on the talented WR, who's now extension-eligible. After paying Metcalf, league sources are skeptical the Steelers will pay two receivers," Schultz writes.

The financial context helps explain why these rumors persist. After acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, the Steelers immediately signed him to a massive extension worth approximately $150 million. This significant investment raises questions about Pittsburgh's willingness to commit similarly to Pickens.

An unnamed AFC general manager told Schultz:

"It's just not in their DNA to spend that much on two wideouts. Pickens is more available than people think. Green Bay's been serious, and they're not the only ones."

The Steelers' current contract structure leaves them with limited options. As Pickens enters the final year of his deal in 2025, he'll become an unrestricted free agent in March 2026. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly reported there is "zero chance" of an early extension for Pickens (March 17). This puts Pittsburgh in a position where it must decide whether to trade him now or potentially lose him for minimal compensation next year.

Pittsburgh's lack of a second-round pick in the upcoming draft adds another dimension to the trade discussions. Moving Pickens could help the Steelers recoup valuable draft capital, particularly if they've already determined they won't match market value for him next offseason.

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus highlighted this situation in his analysis:

"The Steelers acquired DK Metcalf via trade and subsequently extended the former Seattle Seahawks receiver with a massive deal worth over $30 million annually. Given the unlikelihood of Pittsburgh allocating even more money at the position - with looming extension talks for T.J. Watt on the horizon - the probability of a Pickens trade is high."

ESPN's Adam Schefter has been equally blunt, placing Pickens on his list of players who "could be expendable" following the draft.

As a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, George Pickens does not have a fifth-year option in his contract - a luxury only first-round picks enjoy.

