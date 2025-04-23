George Pickens landing spots: Top 4 teams that make sense for the Steelers WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have started exploring trade options for wide receiver George Pickens, according to FOX Sports' NFL insider Jordan Schultz. This development comes just weeks after the team acquired two-time Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf in a trade and signed him to a five-year $150 million contract extension.

Pickens has been the subject of intense speculation since posting a photo on social media alongside Tom Brady. Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders' minority owner.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan has publicly denied interest in trading Pickens during his pre-draft press conference and the NFL league meetings. However, sources around the league tell a different story.

"George Pickens is one intriguing trade name to watch," Schultz wrote on Wednesday. "Pittsburgh has taken and made calls on the talented WR, who's now extension-eligible. After paying Metcalf, league sources are skeptical the Steelers will pay two receivers."

Top 4 landing spots for George Pickens' big-play talent

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Several teams would likely jump at the chance to acquire the 2022 second-round pick's services. Here are four potential landing spots for George Pickens:

#1 Kansas City Chiefs

Last Word on Sports' NFL writer Anthony Palacios suggested that the Kansas City Chiefs could make a play for Pickens to bolster their receiving corps.

"Pickens is the perfect fit for the Chiefs since they always figure out how to get past the off-field issues and help him become effective," Palacios wrote on April 14. "He might not get the spotlight here, but Pickens will likely be opening signing with the Chiefs if it means a legitimate Super Bowl run."

The Chiefs feature young receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, but could be looking to add another high-end playmaker.

#2 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders make sense as another potential landing spot given George Pickens' social media connection with Tom Brady. CBS Sports reported on March 19 that the Raiders "desperately need a receiver and would likely trade as high as a second-round pick" to acquire someone of Pickens' caliber.

#3 Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos present an intriguing trade partner with potential offers, including second-year pro Marvin Mims, who made the Pro Bowl as a returner. Another trade option includes Courtland Sutton, who caught 81 passes for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

#4 San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers could also enter the mix, potentially offering Jauan Jennings, who set career highs last year with 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns. Pittsburgh would likely require additional compensation.

These trade possibilities highlight a strategic shift for the Steelers. After committing major resources to DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh appears reluctant to invest similar capital in two wide receivers.

Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the Steelers are without a second-round pick in the upcoming draft. The timing appears right for a potential move despite the team's public stance.

