George Pickens Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Cowboys' new WR with Ceedee Lamb onboard?

George Pickens is in a brand new situation entering the 2025 fantasy football season. He has previously spent his entire NFL career so far with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He is joining a more prodcutive passing offense, but will also have significantly increased target competition. Here's how all of this impacts his fantasy outlook.

Ad

Should you draft Cowboys WR George Pickens in 2025?

George Pickens

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

George Pickens appears to be in a high-risk, high-reward situation for the 2025 fantasy football season. His move to the Cowboys includes several factors that both lower his floor, but also raise his ceiling. Playing in a better passing offense could create more scoring opportunities, but he will no longer be his team's WR1 like he was last year with the Steelers.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

CeeDee Lamb is fully excpected to continuye being the top target for Dak Prescott this season. What Pickens bring to their offense is a vertical threat, as well as a reliable WR2, that they have been severely missing in recent years. His overall upside makes him an intriguing pick in fantasy drafts, but his unknown volume ion a new situation also comes with notable risk.

George Pickens fantasy outlook in 2025

Pickens has averaged nearly 100 targets and more than 900 yards per season during his three years with the Steelers so far. It will be interesting top see if he can maintain, or even exceed, these averages in his first season with the Cowboys. While Lamb will almost certainly remain the top target, plenty of volume should be available for Pickens.

Ad

Brandin Cooks was a massive disappointment serving as the Cowboys' WR2 in recent years and they severely lack depth for the position in general. If Pickens can give Prescott another reliable target, especially as a vertical threat in an already high-scoring offense, he has intriguing upside in fantasy football this season.

Is George Pickens a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Targeting upside in fantasy football drafts has always been a valuable strategy for building the best overall rosters. Not many wide receivers at a similar ADP have as much upside as Pickens this year, though his floor as the Cowboys' WR2 does present some additional risks as compared to his status as the Steelers' WR1 previously.

Ad

In his three seasons with the Steelers, Pickens has recorded an average finish of the WR35 overall and has exceeded 100 targets twice. Playing in Prescott's high-powered passing offense gives him a desirable ceiling this year as he could potentially be in line for a career-high finish.

Where should draft George Pickens this year?

Pickens vs Waddle vs Addison

Pickens currently ranks as the 63rd overall player and WR31 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he profiles as a WR3 for many fantasy rosters and can be targeted around the sixth round of most drafts, depending upon the league's settings and format.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends selecting Pickens in favor of other wide receivers with a similar ADP, including Jaylen Waddle and Jordan Addison. All three of them serve as their NFL team's WR2, but Pickens' upside in a new offensive system make him the preferred pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.