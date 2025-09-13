George Pickens or Jerry Jeudy or Jameson Williams: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

George Pickens, Jerry Jeudy and Jameson Williams didn't have the best performances in Week 1, as their teams lost the season openers, while they couldn't do much to change the outcome of the game.

They have fresh opportunities to make an impact on the field and lead their squads to a win to right the ship for the rest of the season. Pickens is still acclimating to hi new team, while Jeudy has a new quarterback and Williams is under a new offensive coordinator.

They are solid options for fantasy managers in Week 2, but only one should get the starting role.

Is George Pickens a good pick for Week 2 fantasy football?

George Pickens managed three receptions on four targets for 30 yards, becoming the Dallas Cowboys' second-best receiver behind CeeDee Lamb (seven receptions for 110 yards) and ahead of Jake Ferguson (five receptions for 23 yards) in the 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pickens is still getting to know his new offense, which may have hurt his chances to shine in Week 1. He should feel more comfortable as the weeks go by, and going against the Giants could give him the chance to bounce back.

Is Jerry Jeudy a good pick for Week 2 fantasy football?

Jerry Jeudy tied with Cedric Tillman as the third-best receiver on the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jeudy caught five passes on eight targets, but nobody recorded more yards than him (66) in Week 1.

The Browns go against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Jeudy could cause damage to a defense that was torched by the Buffalo Bills in the season opener.

Is Jameson Williams a good pick for Week 2 fantasy football?

Jameson Williams and the Detroit Lions didn't stand a chance against the suffocating Green Bay Packers in Week 1. Jared Goff went 31 of 39 for 225 yards and one touchdown, but he was also intercepted once and sacked four times.

Naturally, Williams or any other pass catcher could have a good afternoon. Williams finished with four receptions for 23 yards in a game that saw running back Jahmyr Gibbs lead the Lions' aerial game. Williams and Co. must show a better face fast, or the rest of the season will be an uphill battle.

Who to pick between George Pickens, Jerry Jeudy and Jameson Williams?

Go with Pickens over Williams and Jeudy.

Sportskeeda's "Who Should I Start" tool projects George Pickens to have the better game among these three players. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star will face the weakest opponent in the division, and his numbers should go up against a struggling Giants' defense.

