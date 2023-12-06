George Pickens or Rashee Rice: Who should I start in Week 14 Fantasy Football

George Pickens and Rashee Rice are potential game-winners in Week 14 of fantasy football. Both these receivers have boom-or-bust potential and intriguing matchups to consider.

With the fantasy playoffs so close, picking the right lineup has never been more important and the consequences of a poor pick are magnified. No one wants to be eliminated from fantasy football as we approach Christmas, so let's take a look at the fantasy outlook of these two receivers, starting with Pickens:

Is George Pickens a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is George Pickens a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

Considering moving for De'Von Achane? Fire up our Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

George Pickens has the talent to be a premier wideout in the NFL and thus a highly-relevant weapon in fantasy football. However, Pickens has been hampered by an underperforming offense and has struggled for targets and TDs this season.

While everyone has a theory on what the issue is with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the fact remains that they aren't getting enough touchdowns. The three-and-outs certainly don't help and with Mitch Trubisky under center in Week 14, there is a lot of uncertainty in what to expect.

Further muddying the water is the matchup, a Thursday night clash with the New England Patriots. The Patriots' defense has conceded only 26 points in three games, yet somehow the team has gone 0-3 in that period. Will a short week take a toll on a New England defense that spends a lot of time on the field?

George Pickens has 44 receptions for 748 yards and 3 TDs on the season, good for 116.30 points in HPPR leagues. In his last game, Pickens caught four of five targets for 86 yards, totaling 10.60 points. Considering the volume of targets, this is quite impressive. However, in the five games before that, Pickens had totals of 8.70, .90, 6.00, 5.70 and 7.30 (HPPR).

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects George Pickens to record 7.90 points in Week 14, so he is a risky pick. While he has the potential to go big, it is unlikely. The consensus is that with his talent, Pickens could be sensational, but the Steelers just can't seem to get him the ball and that won't change with Mitch Trubisky.

Is Rashee Rice a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

Is Rashee Rice a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

Rashee Rice finds himself in an interesting situation as the top WR option for the Kansas City Chiefs. While that could be huge in fantasy football, the Chiefs spread the ball to a lot of different players and TE Travis Kelce takes a lot of third down and redzone targets.

With Patrick Mahomes under center, the opposition isn't tremendously relevant for Rice, however, the Chiefs have the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. This promises to be a high-scoring affair, so that bodes well for Rashee Rice. However, the Bills defense is the fourth-ranked D in fantasy football and they are 10th against WRs.

On the season, Rice has recorded 52 receptions for 591 yards and 5 TDs, worth 114.80 points in HPPR leagues. With totals of 10.40 and 20.70 in his last two, Rashee Rice is looking like a decent option in fantasy football.

Sportskeeda's Strat/Sit tool projects Rice to record 10.40 points in Week 14, so he is a good pick with potential upside. If he can pull in his targets, Rice could go big, but he should at least have a fairly high floor.

George Pickens vs. Rashee Rice: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 14?

Looking at the projections, Rashee Rice is a better pick in Week 14 than George Pickens. In reality, that will continue for the rest of the season barring injuries or a huge statement week by Pickens. While Rice shares targets with a lot of players, Pickens suffers from an offense that struggles to find the end zone and get their weapons the ball.

Who should I start in fantasy football Week 14?

The breakdown below gives an idea of what to expect from both receivers in Week 14:

Who should I start in fantasy football Week 14?

While it may not look like there is a lot between them, the most important difference is Rice's chances of getting in the endzone. With receivers either needing high volume or TDs to put up big scores, a touchdown can turn a bad day into a decent score.

Go with Rice over Pickens in Week 14 and be wary of starting Pickens against a strong Patriots defense.

Joe Mixon or Travis Etienne? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer to make the right call for MNF