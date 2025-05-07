George Pickens replacement: Top 4 WRs Steelers must pursue after Cowboys trade

George Pickens is set to join the Dallas Cowboys via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The dynamic wide receiver spent the first three years of his professional football career in Pittsburgh and will now join Jerry Jones' Cowboys for the 2025 season.

With George Pickens set to depart, let's look at four players who could potentially replace the former Steelers WR1.

Top four WRs who could replace George Pickens

1. Keenan Allen, Unattached

Keenan Allen is a six-time Pro Bowler and one of the best players currently available in free agency. Allen has spent all but one season with the Los Angeles Chargers; he played for the Chicago Bears in 2024.

Allen is a seasoned veteran and a consummate professional. He could be an asset as a starting wideout alongside DK Metcalf, the recent Steelers addition.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill has fueled trade speculations since the final game of the 2024 regular season. For the first time in his professional football career, Hill missed out on the playoffs.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has since said that Hill never demanded a trade. However, that won't stop teams from enquiring about his availability.

Hill is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best wide receivers of his generation. A combination of him and Metcalf would be a headache for any defensive coordinator in the NFL.

3. Amari Cooper, Unattached

Amari Cooper is another perennial Pro Bowler yet to sign for a team ahead of the 2025 regular season. Cooper is fresh off a mixed 2024 campaign with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers could be the perfect spot for Cooper to regain his Pro Bowl form. Mike Tomlin is a phenomenal man manager and could spur Cooper to a late career resurgence.

4. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson is the youngest on the list, and possibly the least likely candidate to replace George Pickens. However, there's an angle.

Wilson is a perennial 1,000-yard receiver who hasn't played in the playoffs or earned a Pro Bowl selection. The New York Jets haven't made the playoffs since the 2010 season, while the Steelers have never had a losing season under Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers might need to part with a Day 1 or 2 pick in next year's draft. However, the prospect of having DK Metcalf and Garrett Wilson on their roster for the foreseeable future might be too good to pass up.

