George Pickens Trade Destinations: 5 best landing spots if Steelers WR demands out amid rumors ft. New Orleans Saints

George Pickens has become the latest Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver to seemingly become an organizational cancer, recently teasing a desire to leave the team by reposting an image of himself with Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady on social media.

And with DK Metcalf arriving from Seattle sia trade, some prominent figures have concerns about his future in Western Pennsylvania. If this is truly the end of him in the black and gold, then here are some teams who should consider having his services.

5 best trade destinations for Steelers WR George Pickens

#5. Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

Jaxon Smith-Njigba may have been anointed the Seattle Seahawks' aerial dominator of the future, and he recently got some big-name help in Cooper Kupp. But even though they have the slot and an outside position locked down, the other corner needs a serious upgrade.

Neither Jake Bobo nor Marquez Valdes-Scantling constitutes that help, so adding another historically prolific outside operator line Pickens should be a good idea, provided he can mend his temperament.

#4. Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans - Source: Getty

The Tennessee Titans have seemingly found a potential keeper in Calvin Ridley, who proved himself a rare bright spot for a terrible team by hitting 1,017 yards. But he alone is not enough.

The team has been badly wanting a true WR1 ever since AJ Brown was foolishly traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 offseason. George Pickens is a leading candidate to assume that role.

#3. Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

If Pickens wants to have as large a spotlight as his ego is claimed to be, then he need not look further than America's Team.

The team needs a WR2 as Brandin Cooks looks unlikely to remain. CeeDee Lamb will unquestionably remain the alpha of the offense; but his supporting cast, like Jalens Tolbert and Brooks, leaves much to be desired.

#2. New England Patriots

New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty

The New England Patriots have multiple offensive problems. They need a wide receiver, and they need an offensive lineman.

The market for the latter is disappearing fast and will be a more pressing need, but there are a good number of top-tier players available for Eliot Wolf to pry for Drake Maye. And while George Pickens has had his fair of attitude issues, the hard-nosed Mike Vrabel can coach him out of them.

#1. New Orleans Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty

The New Orleans Saints desperately need wide receivers, yet they have not been able to do much to improve their depth given their cap situation. But with a new head coach in Kellen Moore entering the fray, a new beginning must surely beckon for the corps.

Getting Pickens should both add prolific support for Chris Olave and allow Rashid Shaheed to return to what he does best: Return kickoffs and punts.

