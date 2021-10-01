Gerald McCoy’s comeback attempt with Raiders takes another tragic turn 

During the Las Vegas Raiders’ impressive season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens, the team suffered a tough loss of defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to a season-ending injury.

Gerald McCoy @Geraldini93 Thank you God for it all. Can’t only praise or thank God when things go our way. That same God who was there when things went great is here when things aren’t. Blessings to everybody!! 🙏🏾✌🏾 Thank you God for it all. Can’t only praise or thank God when things go our way. That same God who was there when things went great is here when things aren’t. Blessings to everybody!! 🙏🏾✌🏾

It marked the second straight year the former Pro Bowler saw his campaign end abruptly as he suffered a ruptured quadriceps injury in practice in August 2020. That led to the Dallas Cowboys parting ways with him through an injury waiver clause months after inking a three-year contract.

Gerald McCoy's situation with the Raiders gets a bit worse

The latest ailment puts the 33-year-old on a steep path to returning to the league. His inability to stay on the field is hindering him from continuing his NFL career due to injuries.

The journey just took a much more difficult path as the league also suspended him without pay for six games after violating the policy against performance-enhancing substances. McCoy responded to the situation via Twitter as he stated it was “an honest mistake” and that the substance he used was to help treat scar tissue and increase tendon strength from a previous injury.

“I love the game of football and have nothing but respect for the players, fans, and this league," McCoy said in his statement. "I've given my all to this game and worked my entire career to compete, train, and rehabilitate at a high level with integrity.

"It is with great disappointment that I recently learned I tested positive for a banned substance...In no way would I ever intentionally take anything to help with performance or gain a competitive advantage. This was an honest mistake, but it's something I take full responsibility for. I apologize to my family, the NFL, my teammates, and the fans and ask humbly for your forgiveness."

This situation makes the f murkier with the Raiders past the 2021 campaign as he’s inked a one-year, $1.25 million deal back in August. The team could bring him back on a similar contract to solidify the defensive line, although his track record could earn him a chance to play elsewhere next season.

Gerald McCoy @Geraldini93 Man what a blessing it is to be back on an NFL roster. I never take any opportunity for granted. It is always a privilege not a right to be in this league. It coulda been so many other guys around this league but God blessed me. And I’m beyond grateful!! 🙏🏾 Man what a blessing it is to be back on an NFL roster. I never take any opportunity for granted. It is always a privilege not a right to be in this league. It coulda been so many other guys around this league but God blessed me. And I’m beyond grateful!! 🙏🏾

In his last full campaign with the Carolina Panthers in 2019, he put together a productive year, posting 5 sacks with 37 total tackles. McCoy may not be the player he once was but he’s still an effective gap filler against the run and can get to the quarterback.

Time will tell with McCoy’s long-term future, but it certainly doesn’t appear promising after another disappointing setback.

