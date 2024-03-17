Giants free agent signings 2024: Latest on Drew Lock, Brian Burns, and more

In the 2022-23 season, the New York Giants had made a shocking turnaround under the new tandem of coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. They went 9-7-1 and went as far as the Divisional Round before being routed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

They had the right personnel to do so. Quarterback Daniel Jones was shaping up to be the new Eli Manning. Saquon Barkley regained his Pro Bowl form, while nose tackle Dexter Lawrence broke out as one of the best defensive linemen in the league, but that was not to last.

The Giants massively regressed in 2023-24. Their offensive line suddenly forgot how to protect the freshly extended Jones, who was sacked 30 times before tearing his ACL at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. Barkley, meanwhile, failed to fulfill the incentives in his franchise tag.

Entering the new season, they have made some changes, so what are they?

Giants free agent signings tracker 2024

This is a list of players who have agreed to join the New York Giants for 2024 so far:

QB Drew Lock

RB Devin Singletary

WR Isaiah McKenzie

TE Chris Manhertz

TE Jack Stoll

OT Jermaine Eleumenor

OG Jon Runyan Jr.

LB Brian Burns

S Jalen Mills

Drew Lock is set to fortify the Giants' QB rotation, joining the team on a one-year, $5-million deal.

He's expected to give Daniel Jones serious competition when he returns from his ACL injury, especially as the former 2019 first-round pick looks to justify the monstrous four-year, $160-million extension he reeived during the previous offseason.

Lock started two of four games with the Seattle Seahawks last season, completing 48 of 76 attempts for 543 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions.

On the other side of the ball, Joe Schoen has pulled off a blockbuster of a trade, prising linebacker Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers and giving him a five-year, $150-million contract.

The two-time Pro Bowler had 50 tackles (32 solo) and eight sacks in his last 18 games as a Panther. He's now expected to join Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux II in a very intimadating pass-rush unit.

Replacing Saquon Barkley, who is now at the Philadelphia Eagles, Devin Singletary is the new Big Blue rusher after agreeing $16.5 million over the course of three years.

While never an All-Pro or Pro Bowler, he has been reliable, logging at least 800 rushing yards in the past three seasons. In 2023-24, he set a career-high 898 rushing yards on 216 carries and threw this touchdown to tight end Dalton Schultz in a trick play.

As for the rest of the signings, Jalen Mills is a versatile defensive back who can play multiple positions. Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eleumenor upgrade the offensive line behind Jones, while Chris Manhertz and Jack Stoll provide depth behind Darren Waller.