EXCLUSIVE: "They're almost rental players" - Giants insider claims Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley's contract situations big problem for franchise 

Running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones are the New York Giants' first-round picks from the 2018 and 2019 NFL Drafts, respectively. However, the team is under a new regime both in the front office and on the sidelines. They have first-year general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll in the 2022 NFL season.

Jones and Barkley's futures are currently uncertain. Since the Giants elected not to take Jones' fifth-year contract option, both players are in the final year of their contracts. According to Giants insider Pat Leonard, both players’ contracts could be an issue.

On Sportskeeda's Inside The Huddle podcast, Leonard stated that both Barkley and Jones are essentially rental players entering the 2022 season:

"The problem right now is Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Right now, they're almost rental players. Like, you know, Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones are playing for a contract. They're playing for their Giants futures.”

Leonard also noted that neither player would be on the team next season unless they stay healthy and that a contract extension for Jones is far from guaranteed:

“And neither player, as we sit here at this moment, looks long for this team. Because unless they both knock it out of the park and stay healthy, you can't say with a straight face that Daniel Jones is going to get a contract extension.”

As for Barkley, Leonard said that you can't be sure that Schoen will invest money into the running back due to his injury history:

“And really, you just can't say confidently in general that Joe Schoen is going to invest money, as kind of a newer age GM, in a running back. And Saquon Barkley, has had a long injury history and a short career. So, the fact of the matter is they have a lot of incentive to perform now.”

Ross Tucker Podcast @RossTuckerPod



@GregCosell breaking down the pros and cons of Giants RB Saquon Barkley on latest “I don’t think he’s that kind of back that grinds out hard earned yards that you’d like to give the ball to 20-25 times per game…”@GregCosell breaking down the pros and cons of Giants RB Saquon Barkley on latest @RossTuckerPod “I don’t think he’s that kind of back that grinds out hard earned yards that you’d like to give the ball to 20-25 times per game…” @GregCosell breaking down the pros and cons of Giants RB Saquon Barkley on latest @RossTuckerPod https://t.co/xbePXCq67y

While Schoen declined the fifth-year on Daniel Jones’ $22.3 million option, New York picked up Barkley’s $7.2 million fifth-year option in 2021.

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley with the New York Giants

Both players taking a photo together. Source: Giants Wire - USA Today

Daniel Jones has started 37 games for the franchise since entering the league. In his first season in the NFL (2019), he threw for 3,027 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Over the last two seasons, Jones has thrown 22 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He suffered a season-ending neck injury last campaign in Week 12 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in the 2018 season, rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns. Since the 2018 season, he has rushed for 1,630 yards and eight touchdowns in 28 games. He suffered a gruesome knee injury in Week Two of the 2020 season which curtailed his progress.

The 2022 season appears to be a make-or-break campaign for both players, and each will lean heavily on the other. The New York Giants last made the playoffs in the 2016 season, when they lost to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. If New York are to break their playoff drought, the duo are going to have to perform.

