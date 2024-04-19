Giants NFL Draft: Ranking NY's worst picks over the past 10 years feat. Davis Webb and more

The New York Giants have occasionally struck gold in the NFL Draft. They've drafted the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley in the past, two players with loads of accolades.

However, the Giants also have a bucket load of forgettable draft picks that give their fans nightmares. In this article, we look at the busts and how they performed during their stints in New York.

Giants' worst draft picks over past 10 years ranked

#5 Jay Bromley, Defensive tackle, Syracuse, 2014 NFL Draft

Jay Bromley was a third-round pick who came into the league with much hype. Moreover, he's a New York native, and many fans want him to succeed.

However, Bromley never picked up in New York, and his NFL career followed a similar trajectory. He was out of the league after less than 60 career games.

#4 Owamagbe Odighizuwa, Defensive end, UCLA, 2015 NFL Draft

The defensive prospect played only four games in his rookie season. He played 14 games in his sophomore season before being suspended for using PEDs ahead of his third season.

Owamagbe Odighizuwa was subsequently cut by the Giants. He never played another snap in the NFL after that.

#3 Davis Webb, Quarterback, University of California, 2017 NFL Draft

Davis Webb was everything wrong with the New York Giants scouting department and front office in 2017. He hardly played for the Giants and ended up being a journeyman reserve player.

#2 Ereck Flowers, Tackle, Miami, 2015 NFL Draft

The New York Giants used a top-10 draft pick to select Ereck Flowers as their tackle of the present and the future. Flowers played 46 of 48 games in his first three seasons with the Giants.

He was a liability on the offensive line, and the Giants failed to trade him in year four. No team took a flier on the former lottery pick, and he was released by the Giants in October 2018.

#1 DeAndre Baker, Cornerback, Georgia, 2019 NFL Draft

DeAndre Baker's legal issues ended his NFL career. The ballhawk played just 16 games in New York before being released in September 2020.

Baker faced severe charges of robbery and aggravated assault in May 2020. The Giants didn't want to be a part of the negative press and cut him in year two.

