Giants post-June 1 cut candidates: 5 players who could be salary cap casualty ft. Devin Singletary

June 1 is a significant date for the finance divisions of NFL teams, since cutting or dealing players after this date can yield substantial savings. For the New York Giants, post-June-1 could mark the end of a high-earning veterans' time with the team.

Let's look at five Giants who'll likely be traded or released after June 1.

Potential post-June 1 cut candidates for New York Giants

#1 - Devin Singletary (running back)

Tyrone Tracy Jr. had an impressive rookie season last year. He recorded five touchdowns and 4.4 rushing yards per carry, which puts him in a strong position to earn the starting running back job in 2025.

Devin Singletary is likely a post-June 1 cut candidate after former Arizona State standout Cam Skattebo was selected in the fourth round.

After agreeing to a three-year $16.5 million contract last offseason, Singletary had a poor debut season in New York. He logged just 3.9 yards per rushing attempt, 437 yards and four touchdowns.

Cutting him would enable the Giants to save $1.5 million in cap space and eliminate an additional $5 million in 2026.

#2 - Graham Gano (placekicker)

Graham Gano made 20 of his 28 field goal attempts in 18 games since 2023 following a great start to his tenure with the New York Giants in 2020. Over that period, he has been unavailable for 16 games due to injuries.

Gano could be a cut candidate as the Giants need to make roster changes to increase their cap space. They could get back under the cap if they release the veteran kicker after June 1, freeing up more than $4 million.

The main issue with cutting Gano is that Jude McAtamney will be the only kicker on the roster.

#3 - Rakeem Nunez-Roches (defensive tackle)

Even though Rakeem Nunez-Roches started 15 games for New York in 2024, he is not likely to get a regular starting spot since there are new players who are expected to contribute.

The veteran defensive lineman is also entering the final year of contract. He's a well-liked figure in the Giants' locker room, but won't be anything more than a rotational option.

New York would save $3.6 million in cap space if it cuts Nunez-Roches.

#4 - Daniel Bellinger (tight end)

Daniel Bellinger showed promise in his first season in 2022. However, his poor performances since have made him to fall farther down the team's depth chart. The tight end only recorded 14 receptions for 125 yards in 17 games (eight starts) last season.

New York likely sees Theo Johnson as its future starter after selecting him in the fourth-round in 2024. The team also drafted Thomas Fidone II in the seventh round this year, which would make it even harder for Bellinger to get chances.

The Giants would save $3.4 million in salary space if Bellinger is released.

#5 - Evan Neal (guard)

Evan Neal has dealt with consistency and fitness issues over his three seasons with the New York Giants. Although he started seven games last season, the former No. 7 pick is only expected to be a rotational option in 2025.

The Giants would save $9 million in salary space if they release him after June 1. Given that he is approaching the last year of his rookie contract, this represents substantial savings for the franchise.

