New York Giants 2021 season preview: 3 bold predictions ahead of the new campaign

Bold predictions for the Giants

The 2021 NFL season is a big one for the New York Giants. It is the third year for quarterback Daniel Jones. Generational running back Saquon Barkley is fit, and head coach Joe Judge now has a roster packed with young talent and veteran leaders.

The Giants enjoyed some highs in 2020, and they endured some lows. Overall, it was a building year for rookie head coach Joe Judge. 2021 is a year where the Giants must improve. Big Blue spent heavily on free agency, and GM Dave Gettleman has constructed a lot of talent for his quarterback. It's a pivotal year for all involved with the Giants. It's time to assess what may happen in 2021.

1 - Saquon Barkley rushes for over 1000 yards

The Giants made a business decision way back in 2018. The Giants could've selected a quarterback in the 2018 draft. Instead, they opted to draft the most talented running back to enter the NFL since Barry Sanders. Yep, the Giants chose Saquon Barkley.

The Giants made Barkley the new cornerstone on offense by passing up on Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. After a fantastic rookie year, Barkley's career has been marred by injuries. Barkley is now fully healthy for 2021 and ready to bounce back in a big way.

In the intervening years since Barkley was drafted, Gettleman opted to build the offensive line. Shane Lemieux, Nate Solder, Will Hernandez, and Andrew Thomas have joined the Giants either as free agents or draft picks.

The Giants finished 18th in run-block success in 2020. That was solid when one considers Barkley played one game the entire season. Barkley is currently on the PUP list, and the Giants staff have said they'll take things easy.

However, if Barkley plays an entire season, he will get better and better. He is an athletic phenomenon. Barkley needs to build confidence, and everything is in front of him to enjoy a monster comeback season.

Saquon Barkley took his first shots/hits of training camp today. Crucial step toward a possible Week 1 return. #Giants — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 2, 2021

2 - Kadarius Toney scores ten touchdowns

Gettleman building an offensive line also helps Daniel Jones. Gettleman didn't stop in the trenches. The Giants GM also addressed the skill positions. The Giants signed Kenny Golladay from free agency and drafted wildcard wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Toney is an electrifying runner with tremendous route-running skills. Toney projects as the starting Z receiver. His fast feet, excellent athleticism, and gritty attitude should make him one of the standout receivers this season.

Those traits make Toney a significant red-zone threat. He creates space amongst heavy traffic. That will help Daniel Jones rifle the ball and make better decisions in goal-to-go situations. Jones and Toney could strike up a potent relationship.

Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney get in work this afternoon at MetLife Stadium: pic.twitter.com/SQxfXYAZLP — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 1, 2021

3 - Jason Garret gets another head coaching job

Jason Garrett has many detractors. At times during his coaching career, the detractors had a point. However, Garrett is also an excellent coach. The former Cowboys head coach is an intelligent offensive mind, and he knows how to develop offenses for young quarterbacks.

If that happens, expect Jason Garrett's name to get thrown around on the coaching carousel. Garrett managed to adapt an offense for rookie Dak Prescott in 2016 when the Cowboys finished with a 13-3 record. Garrett's second year working with Daniel Jones should see Jones improve after a decent 2020 season. Jones' QBR jumped up from 55.7 to 61.5 in 2020. Ally, that with a talented wideout corps and Jones should play even better.

Edited by Henno van Deventer