Giants schedule 2021: 3 easiest and toughest games of the season

New York Giants 2021: Three toughest and easiest games

For the New York Giants last year, a 6-10 record was good enough for 2nd in the NFC East and narrowly missing the playoffs. This season, they are tied for the 23rd-toughest schedule, but division rivals Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles still have easier ones. RB Saquon Barkley will be back at some point early in the season and that should help get the New York Giants closer to a winning season. The NFC East is still a wide-open division, though, and the teams within it all seem to have fairly easy schedules.

Toughest games for New York Giants in 2021

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

Most teams are going to have a tough match when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs this year. The New York Giants hold the edge 11-3 against the Chiefs all-time, but none of those games were against Patrick Mahomes. The defense is decent, but they will likely be torched by the variety of weapons that Andy Reid has.

#2 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants come off of their bye week and face Tom Brady with an extra week to rest leading up to it. Similar to the Chiefs, the New York Giants have a great all-time record over the Buccaneers, but that was during their mediocre years. Last season against Tom Brady, the Giants almost pulled off an upset. However, don't expect a repeat. The Giants are coming off of their bye week, but it is also during the worst stretch of their season.

#3 - Washington Football Team

Washington has the best defenses in the NFC East, which should keep them relevant towards the end of the season. The New York Giants came in second behind them last season and it could be a sprint down the stretch for one of them to snag a playoff berth. Washington and Ryan Fitzpatrick will put up a hell of a fight in Week 18 and the Giants don't have enough starpower to make it a fair fight.

Easiest games for New York Giants in 2021

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders seem like a shell of themselves from last year when they were almost in the playoffs. The OL is a wreck and the receiving group is weaker than last season. The New York Giants face them right after facing the Kansas City Chiefs and will be looking to redeem themselves. Against this defense, it should be a good win after a tough loss.

#2 - Philadelphia Eagles

The second go-round with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 should be an easier game for the New York Giants. Something about this team says they should come back fighting after tough losses to great teams, and they face the Eagles after the Buccaneers. The concerns at QB for Philadelphia should continue throughout the season and direct focus and attention away from the opponents at hand.

#3 - Chicago Bears

By Week 17, the Chiago Bears should be out of playoff contention. Usually when that happens, teams will play their younger backups to get a better sense of next season. The New York Giants have a chance to still have playoff hopes by this point in the season and could capitalize on the opportunity. The Giants have few options when it comes to "easy" matches in 2021.

