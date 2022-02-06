Former Super Bowl winner claims former Giants player is NFL's GOAT, not Tom Brady

Former New York Giants linebacker Carl Banks gave his opinion as to who he considers the NFL GOAT and he doesn't think it's quarterback Tom Brady. Banks, a Super Bowl winner for the Giants, sees Lawrence Taylor as the NFL's GOAT.

Banks played nine seasons with Taylor for New York (1984-1992), including winning Super Bowls in the 1986 and 1990 seasons.

Taylor, the second overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft out of North Carolina, burst onto the scene by winning both Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in his first season.

Taylor is the only rookie in NFL history to win Defensive Player of the Year. The linebacker had 9.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in the 1981 season.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless The physicality and fury with which Deebo Samuel plays reminds me of the greatest player ever on the other side of the ball ... Lawrence Taylor. The physicality and fury with which Deebo Samuel plays reminds me of the greatest player ever on the other side of the ball ... Lawrence Taylor.

Taylor followed up his 1981 rookie season with another Defensive Player of the Year award in 1982 totaling 7.5 sacks in just eight games played. He became the first player to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

The former Tar Heels linebacker also led the NFL in sacks in 1986 with 20.5, leading to his third Defensive Player of the Year Award.

He was the first player in league history to win the award three times, later joined by former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Watt won it in 2012, 2013, and 2014 and Donald won it in 2017, 2018, and 2020.

From 1984 to 1990, Taylor had the most sacks in the league, piling up 98, including that 20.5 sack season in 1986 and back-to-back 15+ sacks seasons in 1988 (15.5 sacks) and 1989 (15 sacks).

Taylor ended his career with 132.5 sacks for the Giants and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999, after 13 seasons in the league. He was a 10-time Pro Bowler, an eight-time All-Pro and the 1986 NFL MVP.

Who’s the GOAT: Brady or Taylor?

Former Patriots and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Looking at Brady, he played 22 seasons, 20 for the New England Patriots and two for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.

JT The Brick @JTTheBrick

No debate!

He joins Jim Brown, Lawrence Taylor and Jerry Rice on the Mt Rushmore of Football.

Also no debate! #TomBrady retires as the greatest QB of all time.No debate!He joins Jim Brown, Lawrence Taylor and Jerry Rice on the Mt Rushmore of Football.Also no debate! #TomBrady retires as the greatest QB of all time.No debate!He joins Jim Brown, Lawrence Taylor and Jerry Rice on the Mt Rushmore of Football.Also no debate!

He is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (84,520 yards), touchdown passes (624), playoff games (47), and playoff wins (35). He is a 15-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, and a three-time NFL MVP.

Mark Dondero @MarkDondero First question to Bill Belichick at the next press conference:



Bill, was Tom Brady a better player than Lawrence Taylor? First question to Bill Belichick at the next press conference:Bill, was Tom Brady a better player than Lawrence Taylor? https://t.co/UgCohRhMM6

As for who the NFL GOAT is, Brady and Taylor both deserve to be in that conversation based on their stellar careers.

