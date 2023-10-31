Giants trade deadline tracker: Latest on Saquon Barkley, Leonard Williams, and more

The New York Giants got even more distant from the playoff picture after a horrendous 13-10 loss to the New York Jets, a game where they had a 99.9% chance of winning at one point but still found a way to walk away with a loss.

With a 2-6 record and slim chances of playing meaningful football in January, the Giants will be sellers at the trade deadline. Let's analyze the current situation of some of their players.

New York Giants trade deadline

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Giants clearly want to shed bad contracts from the roster while stockpiling draft picks for the future. They know they aren't contenders this season, and probably not in 2024 as well, so they can use this year to better evaluate their roster.

As such, some of their veterans could be seeing the way out the door. In fact, one of them has already moved to another team.

Leonard Williams, iDL - Seattle Seahawks

The first trade made by Joe Schoen was a steal for the Giants, with the team acquiring second and fifth-round picks for Leonard Williams, who now plays for the Seattle Seahawks.

Williams received a huge contract extension from the team after joining from the New York Jets, but it was clear his production wasn't matching his price anymore. Getting two picks for him was a massive deal by Schoen.

Grade: A

Saquon Barkley, RB

According to Jeff Howe, from The Athletic, teams inquired about the running back but New York shut the door for a deal. They want Barkley to remain on the team.

He's set to become a free agent after the 2023 season; he'll finally be able to hit the market and negotiate a deal close to what he wants.

Which other players could be traded?

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell could be joining another team. He signed a one-year contract in March, but he has not been important for the offense as a whole.

There's no expectation for a quarterback trade. Daniel Jones' contract makes it impossible for him to be dealt, and his injury erases any chance of a deal.