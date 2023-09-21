Giants vs. 49ers prediction and betting tips, September 21, 2023

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 21 as the New York Giants head to San Francisco to play the 49ers. The Giants enter the game 1-1 as New York suffered a 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and then rallied to beat the Arizona Cardinals 31-28 after trailing 20-0 at the half.

However, New York will be without star running back Saquon Barkley who's dealing with an ankle sprain, as well as left tackle Andrew Thomas.

San Francisco, meanwhile, is off to a 2-0 start and is an early favorite to win the Super Bowl. The 49ers are coming off a 30-23 win on the road over the Los Angeles Rams.

New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers prediction

The New York Giants are +10.5-point underdogs on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Giants were always going to be big underdogs in this matchup, and now without Barkley, their chances took a bigger hit. So far this season, New York's offense has struggled, as the Giants scored zero points in the first game, and was shut out in the first half against Arizona.

New York's defense has struggled this season, and against the 49ers offense, it can be the deciding factor.

San Francisco's defense has been dominant, while Brock Purdy is good enough at quarterback to lead drives with Christian McCaffery, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel.

The 49ers have all the tools to pick apart this Giants defense and get a blowout win at home to improve to 3-0.

Prediction: San Francisco 49ers 33, New York Giants 13

New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Tips

Tip 1: San Francisco 49ers -10.5 -108

Tip 2: Over 44 -110

Giants vs. 49ers head-to-head record

The New York Giants have played 42 games against the San Francisco 49ers including playoffs and the series is tied 21-21.

The Giants and 49ers are 17-17 in regular-season matchups and 4-4 in the playoffs.

Where to watch Giants vs. 49ers

The New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 3 Thursday Night Football can be seen live on Amazon Prime Video.

The game takes place at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

