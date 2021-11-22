Giants vs. Buccaneers injury report and starting lineup - November 22 | NFL Week 11

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants are two NFL teams with polar opposite expectations in 2021. But the game can be seen as more of a toss-up based on recent trends.

The defending champions, the Buccaneers, have lost two straight games and only recently fell to the Washington Football Team in Week 10. The Giants, meanwhile, have won two of three games since a 1-5 start. So maybe this game is more even than it seems.

One thing working against the Buccaneers is a long list of injuries. Tom Brady is not among that group, but some notable names are included. Here's what the injury reports of both teams look like heading into Monday night.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report for Monday Night Football

Player Position Injury Game Status Antonio Brown WR Ankle Out Dee Delaney CB Ankle/Concussion Questionable Rob Gronkowski TE Back Questionable Rakeem Nunez-Roches DL Ankle Questionable Vita Vea DL Knee Doubtful

Antonio Brown's absence (ankle) is a tough blow to the Buccaneers offense. But Rob Gronkowski (back) is on track to play and bring his connection with Brady back onto the field. The doubt over Vita Vea (knee) is something the Giants can note as they try to establish their run game Monday night.

New York Giants injury report for Monday Night Football

Player Position Injury Game Status Lorenzo Carter LB Illness Out Nate Ebner DB Knee Out Sterling Shepard WR Quad Out Kaden Smith TE Knee Questionable Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Questionable Devontae Booker RB Hip Questionable Cullen Gillaspia FB Calf Questionable Logan Ryan DB COVID-19 Out

The Giants have been dealing with injuries all year, and losing Sterling Shepard (quad) to another injury is brutal. The best note of all from the injury report is Saquon Barkley (ankle), who has been listed as questionable. That should mean he is out for Monday night as the Giants cling to their already slim playoff hopes.

Losing Logan Ryan to the Reserve/COVID list is bad news for the Giants defense as Brady shows up plenty ticked off after how he has played in recent weeks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting lineup for Sunday Night Football

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Leonard Fournette | WR - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs | TE - Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard

DL - Ndamukong Suh, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, William Gholston | LB - Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White, Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett | DB - Pierre Desir, Jamel Dean | S - Antonie Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead | K - Ryan Succop | P - Bradley Pinion

New York Giants starting lineup for Monday Night Football

QB - Daniel Jones | RB - Saquon Barkley | WR - Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney | OL - Nate Solder, Will Hernandez, Billy Price, Matt Skura, Matt Peart | TE - Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph

DL - Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Leonard Williams | LB - Quincy Roche, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Oshane Ximines | DB - James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson | S - Xavier McKinney, J.R. Reed | K - Graham Gano | P - Riley Dixon

Edited by Piyush Bisht