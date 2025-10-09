Giants vs. Eagles Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 6 TNF showdown?

The New York Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season. The Giants are 1-4 in the campaign while their Thursday Night Football opponents are 4-1 in their Super Bowl defense.With the game around the corner, here's a look at tonight's inactives.New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Inactives TonightNew York Giants inactivesDL Elijah GarciaILB Demetrius Flannigan-FowlesILB Swayze BozemanOL Evan NealQB Jameis Winston (3rd QB)T James Hudson IIIWR Darius SlaytonLinebacker Swayze Bozeman did not practice this week due to an ankle injury. Bozeman was listed as out well before the official inactives list was released.Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles is dealing with a hamstring issue. He, too, missed every practice session in the week preceding the Eagles' showdown, and he was listed as out early.Wide receiver Darius Slayton has a hamstring injury. The veteran wideout will play no part in tonight's game after being absent from practice all week.Philadelphia Eagles inactivesCB Mac McWilliamsDT Jalen CarterG Landon DickersonQB Sam Howell (3rd QB)TE Grant CalcaterraWR Xavier GipsonTight end Grant Calcaterra is dealing with an oblique injury. He couldn't practice this week and was listed as out well before the release of the inactives list.Guard Landon Dickerson will miss tonight's game because of an ankle injury. The veteran offensive lineman logged three consecutive DNPs on the injury report and has been listed as out.How have the Giants and Eagles performed this season?The New York Giants have endured a turbulent start to the 2025 regular season. The Giants suffered three consecutive losses to open the campaign. Those losses came against the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs.They then picked up a win in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers before enduring their fourth loss of the season in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. Next up is a visit from the reigning Super Bowl champions on Thursday Night Football.The Philadelphia Eagles started their Super Bowl defense with four consecutive wins. These wins were against the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.However, Jalen Hurts and Co. were beaten in Week 5 by Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. Nick Sirianni's squad will look to get back to winning ways in tonight's showdown with the Giants at MetLife Stadium.