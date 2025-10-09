  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Giants vs. Eagles Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 6 TNF showdown?

Giants vs. Eagles Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 6 TNF showdown?

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 09, 2025 23:13 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants - Source: Getty
Giants vs. Eagles Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 6 TNF showdown?

The New York Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season. The Giants are 1-4 in the campaign while their Thursday Night Football opponents are 4-1 in their Super Bowl defense.

Ad

With the game around the corner, here's a look at tonight's inactives.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Inactives Tonight

New York Giants inactives

  • DL Elijah Garcia
  • ILB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
  • ILB Swayze Bozeman
  • OL Evan Neal
  • QB Jameis Winston (3rd QB)
  • T James Hudson III
  • WR Darius Slayton

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Linebacker Swayze Bozeman did not practice this week due to an ankle injury. Bozeman was listed as out well before the official inactives list was released.

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles is dealing with a hamstring issue. He, too, missed every practice session in the week preceding the Eagles' showdown, and he was listed as out early.

Ad

Wide receiver Darius Slayton has a hamstring injury. The veteran wideout will play no part in tonight's game after being absent from practice all week.

Philadelphia Eagles inactives

  • CB Mac McWilliams
  • DT Jalen Carter
  • G Landon Dickerson
  • QB Sam Howell (3rd QB)
  • TE Grant Calcaterra
  • WR Xavier Gipson

Tight end Grant Calcaterra is dealing with an oblique injury. He couldn't practice this week and was listed as out well before the release of the inactives list.

Ad

Guard Landon Dickerson will miss tonight's game because of an ankle injury. The veteran offensive lineman logged three consecutive DNPs on the injury report and has been listed as out.

Ad

How have the Giants and Eagles performed this season?

The New York Giants have endured a turbulent start to the 2025 regular season. The Giants suffered three consecutive losses to open the campaign. Those losses came against the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs.

They then picked up a win in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers before enduring their fourth loss of the season in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. Next up is a visit from the reigning Super Bowl champions on Thursday Night Football.

Ad

The Philadelphia Eagles started their Super Bowl defense with four consecutive wins. These wins were against the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, Jalen Hurts and Co. were beaten in Week 5 by Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. Nick Sirianni's squad will look to get back to winning ways in tonight's showdown with the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications