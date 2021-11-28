New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 12 

The New York Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 12 divisional battle on Sunday.

The Giants suffered an ugly 30-10 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 11, after which they fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. New York is 3-7 and the pressure is on head coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones to prove they are worthy of being retained for the 2021 NFL season.

The Eagles have recorded two impressive wins in succession, beating the Denver Broncos 30-13 in Week 10 and the Saints 40-29 last Sunday. It didn't help much with their playoff aspirations, as they only improved to 5-6. Still, it's a rebuilding season in Philadelphia and finishing with a record better than .500 will be a commendable feat.

Despite their current situation, neither team will want to lose a divisional game and need their star players to perform well to secure the win. Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles injury report

New York Giants

Player Position Injury Game Status Nate Ebner DB Knee/IR Out Cullen Gillaspia FB Calf Out Kaden Smith TE Quad Out Sterling Shepard WR Knee Out Kyle Rudolph TE Ankle Doubtful Kadarius Toney WR Quad Doubtful Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Questionable John Brown WR Quad Questionable

Special teams star Nate Ebner (knee) is on the injured reserves list and will miss the game. Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf) and tight end Kaden Smith (quad) are also ruled out for the game against the Eagles. But the most significant blow is wide receiver Sterling Shepard's (knee) absence, who couldn't recover in time for the game.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (quad) are also significant doubts to suit up on Sunday. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver John Brown's (quad) availability are still up in the air.

Philadelphia Eagles

Player Position Injury Game Status Jordan Howard RB Knee Out Tay Gowan CB Quad Questionable

The Eagles have listed running back Jordan Howard (knee) as out for the game on Sunday. Cornerback Tay Gowan's (quad) involvement is questionable.

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles starting lineup

New York Giants

QB - Daniel Jones | RB - Saquon Barkley | WR - Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney | OL - Nate Solder, Will Hernandez, Billy Price, Matt Skura, Matt Peart | TE - Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph

DL - Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Leonard Williams | LB - Quincy Roche, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Oshane Ximines | DB - James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson | S - Xavier McKinney, J.R. Reed | K - Graham Gano | P - Riley Dixon

Philadelphia Eagles

QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders | WR - DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Jack Driscoll, Lane Johnson

DL - Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat | LB - Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton | CB - Darius Slay, Steven Nelson, Avonte Maddox | S - Anthony Harris, Rodney McLeod | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar