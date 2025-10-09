Giants vs. Eagles prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 5 TNF feat. Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and more

Saquon Barkley's Philadelphia Eagles, only four days removed from losing to the Denver Broncos, are set to face the rival New York Jets. The game will take place in primetime, giving most fans their first focused look at Jaxson Dart as he heads into his first playoff game. Of course, aside from taking a curious look at the quarterback, there is much more on the line for fantasy football managers.

Managers have the chance to have a relaxing jaunt into the weekend with a lead, or they could be left in panic. As such, here's a look at the game to help you prepare.

Week 6 Giants vs Eagles prediction

The Philadelphia Eagles lost for the first time since Dec. 22, 2024 in Week 5. As such, they will be coming into this game with a chip on their shoulder. Meanwhile, Dart is looking to learn his first NFL lessons. This sets up for a brutal watch for Giants fans.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is a mastermind capable of confusing rookie quarterbacks, and it could leave Dart not even knowing which sideline is his when all is said and done. Expect Saquon Barkley's Eagles to deliver quickly and without mercy against the Giants.

Prediction: Philadelphia 35, New York 13

Giants vs Eagles Week 6 fantasy outlook

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia

Saquon Barkley is dealing with "general soreness" in his knee, per Eagles Media in a Wednesday post, but he has been clear that he will be available to battle his former team. Barkley has added reason to dominate this week as another reminder to his former Giants general manager that it was a drastic mistake to let him out the door.

Barkley has been a 15-point machine on a weekly basis. Expect the back to cross well into the 20s after logging just eight carries against the Denver Broncos. Saquon Barkley wasn't used as much, so he should be relatively good shape heading into the game. Put simply, he should be your top start.

Jaxson Dart, QB, New York

Jaxson Dart had a huge welcoming party in knocking off the red-hot Los Angeles Chargers, but came back down to earth against the New Orleans Saints. Expect him to have a brutal final stat line against the Super Bowl Champions. Dart will get some yards while on script in the first quarter, will have difficult second and third quarter showings, and will salvage some points at the end of the game.

Dart should be avoided this week at all costs, unless you have no other choice. If you're forced to play him, you will need to hope for some rushing touchdowns from the quarterback.

A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia

A.J. Brown is Philadelphia's top receiver, but he should be treated as a flex player. With only one boom game this season on his resume, the wide receiver has proven to be unreliable at best and essentially useless from a fantasy football perspective at worst.

Brown seemingly has a quality matchup against the Giants on tap, but he will need to get his targets early. With Philadelphia likely to get a big enough lead to encourage running the football down the stretch, Brown will need to get his yards and scores sooner rather than later.

