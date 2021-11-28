New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - NFL Week 12 

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles match details
Date: November 28th, 2021
Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NY
Time: 1:00 pm EST
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles betting odds
Spreads
New York Giants: +3.5 (-105)
Philadelphia Eagles: -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
New York Giants: +165
Philadelphia Eagles: -195
Over/Under
New York Giants: U45.5 (-110)
Philadelphia Eagles: O45.5 (-110)
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles betting picks
The Eagles' offense has played well over the team's last four games, whereas the Giants' has been horrendous. Eagles -3.5 is a guaranteed winner.
Philadelphia is averaging a shade above 35 points per game in their last four outings, and while the Giants' defense is good, betting the over for this game might be the smarter play.
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles betting trends
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles key injuries
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles head-to-head
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles prediction