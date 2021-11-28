×
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - NFL Week 12 

New York Giants v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Nov 28, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Preview

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles match details

Date: November 28th, 2021

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NY

Time: 1:00 pm EST

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles betting odds

Spreads

New York Giants: +3.5 (-105)

Philadelphia Eagles: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

New York Giants: +165

Philadelphia Eagles: -195

Over/Under

New York Giants: U45.5 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles: O45.5 (-110)

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles betting picks

The Eagles' offense has played well over the team's last four games, whereas the Giants' has been horrendous. Eagles -3.5 is a guaranteed winner.

Philadelphia is averaging a shade above 35 points per game in their last four outings, and while the Giants' defense is good, betting the over for this game might be the smarter play.

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles betting trends

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles key injuries

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles head-to-head

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles prediction

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
