Giants vs. Raiders prediction, odds and picks - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The 5-2 Las Vegas Raiders will travel to East Rutherford to take on the 2-6 New York Giants on Sunday.
The Raiders are coming off a bye, which the team was in dire need of after the controversy surrounding former head coach Jon Gruden. But this past week, the team was forced to deal with another significant off-field incident involving wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, whom the team has since released. They may be performing well on the field, but issues off-field could take a toll at some point.
The Giants are coming off a grueling 17-20 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. New York could have easily won the game, but their failure to do so has undoubtedly left a sour taste in the mouths of head coach Joe Judge and his team. The team is all but out of playoff contention but would want to continue fighting for the remainder of the season.
Giants vs. Raiders match details
When: Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NY
Giants vs. Raiders betting odds
Spreads
New York Giants: +3.5 (-120)
Las Vegas Raiders: -3.5 (EVEN)
Moneyline
New York Giants: +150
Las Vegas Raiders: -175
Totals
New York Giants: U46.5 (-110)
Las Vegas Raiders: O46.5 (-110)
Giants vs. Raiders betting picks
Derek Carr is enjoying an MVP-calibre season. Las Vegas no longer has Henry Ruggs III on the roster but still has enough threats in the passing game for Carr to have a great outing. Carr 2+ touchdowns and a Las Vegas win is a lock.
Giants vs. Raiders key injuries
New York Giants
- RB Saquon Barkley (Ankle): Out
- DB Nate Ebner (Ankle): Out
- WR Sterling Shepard (Quad): Out
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas has no players on their injury report.
Giants vs. Raiders head-to-head
The two historic franchises have met only 13 in the NFL. Las Vegas lead 8-5 all-time head-to-head.
The two teams last met during the 2017 season. The Raiders came out on top 24-17.
Giants vs. Raiders Prediction
Despite all the turmoil surrounding Las Vegas, the team continues to deliver on the field. Carr and the rest of the offense have been spectacular all season long, and the Giants offense does not have enough juice to outscore Las Vegas.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Prediction: Raiders to win by one score.