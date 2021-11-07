Giants vs. Raiders prediction, odds and picks - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The 5-2 Las Vegas Raiders will travel to East Rutherford to take on the 2-6 New York Giants on Sunday.

The Raiders are coming off a bye, which the team was in dire need of after the controversy surrounding former head coach Jon Gruden. But this past week, the team was forced to deal with another significant off-field incident involving wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, whom the team has since released. They may be performing well on the field, but issues off-field could take a toll at some point.

Sean @SKantor97 #Vegas All Henry Ruggs had to do was call his QB and he would’ve been there at 3am to drive him home safely.. #Raiders All Henry Ruggs had to do was call his QB and he would’ve been there at 3am to drive him home safely..#Raiders #Vegas https://t.co/gmm7RCbGHN

The Giants are coming off a grueling 17-20 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. New York could have easily won the game, but their failure to do so has undoubtedly left a sour taste in the mouths of head coach Joe Judge and his team. The team is all but out of playoff contention but would want to continue fighting for the remainder of the season.

Giants vs. Raiders match details

When: Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NY

Giants vs. Raiders betting odds

Spreads

New York Giants: +3.5 (-120)

Las Vegas Raiders: -3.5 (EVEN)

Moneyline

New York Giants: +150

Las Vegas Raiders: -175

Totals

New York Giants: U46.5 (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders: O46.5 (-110)

Giants vs. Raiders betting picks

Derek Carr is enjoying an MVP-calibre season. Las Vegas no longer has Henry Ruggs III on the roster but still has enough threats in the passing game for Carr to have a great outing. Carr 2+ touchdowns and a Las Vegas win is a lock.

Giants vs. Raiders key injuries

New York Giants

RB Saquon Barkley (Ankle): Out

DB Nate Ebner (Ankle): Out

WR Sterling Shepard (Quad): Out

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas has no players on their injury report.

Giants vs. Raiders head-to-head

The two historic franchises have met only 13 in the NFL. Las Vegas lead 8-5 all-time head-to-head.

The two teams last met during the 2017 season. The Raiders came out on top 24-17.

Giants vs. Raiders Prediction

Despite all the turmoil surrounding Las Vegas, the team continues to deliver on the field. Carr and the rest of the offense have been spectacular all season long, and the Giants offense does not have enough juice to outscore Las Vegas.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Raiders to win by one score.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar