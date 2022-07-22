EXCLUSIVE: "They're almost rental players" - Giants insider claims Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley's contract situations big problem for franchise

The contracts of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones are said to be a problem. On a recent episode of the podcast Sportskeeda: Inside the Huddle, Giants insider Pat Leonard addressed the contracts of Barkley and Jones. He stated how both are basically rental players for 2022 and there's uncertainty as to whether either player will be with the team in 2023:

"The problem right now is Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Right now, they're almost rental players. Like, you know, Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones are playing for a contract. They're playing for their Giants futures."

He continued, questioning their futures with the team:

"And neither player, as we sit here at this moment, looks long for this team, because unless they both knock it out of the park and stay healthy, you can't say with a straight face competently that Daniel Jones is going to get a contract extension.”

Leonard went on to say that general manager Joe Schoen may not invest money into a running back like Barkley, given his injury history:

“You just can't say confidently, in general, that Joe Schoen is going to invest money as kind of a newer age GM in a running back in, say, Saquon Barkley, who has had a long injury history and a short career. So, the fact of the matter is they have a lot of incentive to perform now.”

In September 2020, Barkley suffered a torn ACL injury versus the Chicago Bears in Week Two, ending his 2020 season. After playing in 19 games combined in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, he has appeared in just 15 games over the last two seasons.

Last season, Jones suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 12 versus their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants and the contracts of Jones and Barkley

The team declined the $22.3 million fifth-year option on Jones’ contract while picking up Barkley’s $7.2 million fifth-year option.

The question remains whether New York will see Jones and Barkley in the backfield after the 2022 season as the team rebuilds their roster.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The #Giants will NOT pickup the fifth-year option on QB Daniel Jones, per @judybattista . WOuld've been $22.3M. That means he will be an unrestrictred free agent next offseason, but the franchise tag will always be available if he plays well. The #Giants will NOT pickup the fifth-year option on QB Daniel Jones, per @judybattista. WOuld've been $22.3M. That means he will be an unrestrictred free agent next offseason, but the franchise tag will always be available if he plays well.

