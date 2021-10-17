Gisele Bündchen jokingly floats the idea about a potential Tom Brady trade

Gisele Bundchen, the wife of Tom Brady, jokingly responded to her husband's tweet by suggesting he demand a trade.

Brady, now living in Florida after spending two decades in New England and several years in Michigan, claims he is missing the fall.

His wife retorted by telling him to ask for a trade.

Brady and his wife enjoy a funny moment

In all likelihood, Brady sent that tweet with a hint of irony. The California born-and-raised quarterback spent so much time away from the hot weather that there is probably a part of him that longs for the northern climate.

Despite missing the brisk chill of Massachusetts, Brady is certainly not playing despondently. The great quarterback enjoyed another stellar performance on Thursday night as the Bucs clawed their way past the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady is set for more individual success as the season continues. After breaking Drew Brees' all-time passing yards record, Brady is now eyeing several Peyton Manning records.

Bucs fans should stay calm. Brady is not entertaining a trade away from the Buccaneers. The legendary quarterback looks happy and comfortable in his skin. He looks at ease and is content with everything around him.

The Bucs are now 5-1, and they are imperiously marching towards an NFC South divisional title. Brady is at the heart of everything good the Bucs are currently doing.

The response to his wife's tweet further indicates his happiness with life in Florida. Brady and his teammates now get to enjoy a mini-bye before taking on the Chicago Bears in Week 7.

Brady's fierce competitive fire will fuel him as he seeks to redeem himself after a humiliating loss to the Chicago Bears in 2020. Things like that annoy and frustrate the perfectionist quarterback.

The Bears are starting to find some form with young Justin Fields under center. The defense will attack Brady, and they will attempt to upset the Bucs quarterback. TB12 will meticulously prepare for the game like he always does.

And despite his heart missing the fall foliage of Boston, he is loving life in the sunny climes. Moreover, he certainly won't let the heat distract him from the sole aim of winning.

