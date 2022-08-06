“Give me a break” - Colin Cowherd defends Tom Brady from backlash amid tampering scandal

According to Colin Cowherd, Tom Brady is innocent. He believes Brady had nothing to do with the recent tampering scandal that rocked the Miami Dolphins.

The host of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" championed Brady's innocence. He said that any player throughout the past several decades would have listened to an offer to become a partial owner:

"I mean, give me a break. MJ ended his career and had a relationship with an owner. Jeter did. Peyton Manning, by the way, was all sorts of talking to the Tennessee Titans. I read."

"He decided he want to do that front office stuff. Do you think when Peyton Manning talked to the Titans about the front office, it wasn't potentially discussed that ‘hey, can I own like 10%’ ? They probably said, ‘We don't want to give it up. We own an NFL team.’"

Sarah Spain @SarahSpain Tom Brady has been involved in all 3 forfeited first round picks in NFL history:



'08 Pats - Illegally videotaping Jets coaches' signals on the sideline during a '07 game

'16 Pats - Deflating footballs used in the '14 AFC Championship

Cowherd would go on to say that he is not worked up over the Brady-tampering allegations. He warned the audience that we'll be seeing even more of this in the future with wildly wealthy athletes like Patrick Mahomes, who will end up with even more career earnings than Brady:

"I'm just not worked up. I mean, good God, Tom Brady is still playing. And he's already got a deal with Fox. It's already done, signed, sealed, delivered. So I think, when you look at these all time, wealthy legends, and these athletes now are 500 million, 600 million."

"This is what Patrick Mahomes is going to be doing in 12 years. Hunt family, some family, they're going to be talking about it and now the Hunt family would prefer it's him and not somebody else. But on those yachts and those vacations."

Tom Brady won't be remembered for this scandal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

With seven Super Bowl wins (and counting) and a career filled with commercial endorsements, Colin Cowherd refused to remember Brady's legendary NFL career this way:

"Not one person is going to look at Tom Brady's career in 20 years and go, 'Oh, my God, seven, eight Super Bowls.' Went to Tampa. But you know at the end of his career, he was talking to the cone or the Dolphins. I just can't live with that."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



The motherf**ker? Ryan Fitzpatrick



"‘There’s no fu**ing way I would’ve gone to that team.'"



It's not clear what repercussions will result from this Dolphins scandal for Brady, but based on his history, not much discipline should be expected for the sport's QB G.O.A.T.

