"Give me Ciara Wilson over Baker Mayfield at QB" - Shannon Sharpe blasts Browns QB 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a rough outing in the team's narrow loss against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. He threw four interceptions, the most by a quarterback in a game this season.

His performance sparked heavy criticism from fans and analysts alike, with many calling for the quarterback to be replaced in 2022. With Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson rumored to be on the move in 2022, many have suggested the Browns should move on from Mayfield and land one of those three.

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is among those who want the Browns to replace Mayfield, even hilariously suggesting that he would take a popstar over the fourth-year quarterback.

Shannon Sharpe would take Ciara over Baker Mayfield

In the latest episode of ESPN's Undisputed, Sharpe criticized Mayfield for his poor performances, saying:

"We are always making excuses (for Mayfield). It's been the coaches, it's been the injuries, it's been the receivers. What it is that, he's the #1 overall pick. #1 overall pick automatically (means you are) franchise-altering, you are a generational talent."

The Hall of Famer added:

"If Baker Mayfield was a third-round draft pick, no one would have a problem with the way he's playing. Now that he's the #1 overall draft pick and he plays the quarterback position, we (still) have to justify, we've to find reasons or excuses why he hasn't lived up to expectations."

Listing potential options the Browns can pursue at quarterback, Sharpe asked co-host Skip Bayless:

"If Deshaun Watson's situation gets resolved, would you have Deshaun Watson or Baker Mayfield? Would you rather have Russell Wilson or Baker Mayfield? Give me Russ. As a matter of fact, give me Ciara Wilson over Baker Mayfield playing quarterback."

Shannon Sharpe Burner Account @shannonsharpeee



Shannon:”Would you rather have Russell Wilson or Baker Mayfield?”



Skip:”I’m not sure about Russell”



Shannon” I’ll take Ciara Wilson over Baker Mayfield right now @ Quarterback” Unc @ShannonSharpe be killin Baker Mayfield & Skip bayless 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣Shannon:”Would you rather have Russell Wilson or Baker Mayfield?”Skip:”I’m not sure about Russell”Shannon” I’ll take Ciara Wilson over Baker Mayfield right now @ Quarterback” Unc @ShannonSharpe be killin Baker Mayfield & Skip bayless 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣Shannon:”Would you rather have Russell Wilson or Baker Mayfield?”Skip:”I’m not sure about Russell”Shannon” I’ll take Ciara Wilson over Baker Mayfield right now @ Quarterback” https://t.co/LJFCSOpFCH

Are the Browns and Mayfield heading towards a divorce in 2022?

Mayfield, who is in the penultimate year of his rookie contract, was expected to showcase this season that he is worthy of a long-term extension. But things haven't gone to plan for the quarterback. He has thrown 15 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions, a poor return considering he was expected to improve and lead the Browns to a deep playoff run.

Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL Still can't get over this stat.



Baker Mayfield threw 4 INTs in 36 attempts yesterday.



Aaron Rodgers has thrown 4 INTs in his last 475 attempts. Still can't get over this stat.Baker Mayfield threw 4 INTs in 36 attempts yesterday.Aaron Rodgers has thrown 4 INTs in his last 475 attempts. https://t.co/f8E8TreJOd

The Browns have constantly reiterated their commitment to build for the future with Mayfield under center. But things can change quickly, especially if the Browns miss the playoffs.

