“Going to break every record I have” - When Bills legend Jim Kelly made feelings known about Josh Allen’s talent

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the best teams in the AFC in recent times, and quarterback Josh Allen deserves credit for their performance. He led the Bills to another AFC championship game and won the NFL MVP award this season. Despite a slow start, Allen’s potential was evident to experts during his breakout season, earning applause from Bills legend Jim Kelly.

In a tweet by Jim’s wife Jill on X in December 2020, Jim hailed the new Bills’ torch bearer, Allen, for breaking all of his NFL records. Jill Kelly quoted,

“And I quote, ‘Josh is going to break every record I have.’ Jim Kelly. Love to hear it!! GO BILLS! @JoshAllenQB @BuffaloBills”

Jim Kelly had previously applauded Allen publicly and didn’t hesitate to praise him amidst a fantastic season. By the time Jim’s comments came in, Allen had an impressive season with 3,641 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, a 68.6% completion rate and a 103.3 passer rating.

As predicted by the NFL Hall of Famer, Allen eventually finished the season with improved performances. In the 16 regular season games, Allen passed for 4544 yards with a 69.2% completion rate 37 touchdowns and a passer rating of 107.2. Meanwhile, Kelly’s best numbers were 33 for touchdowns and 3844 for passing yards.

En route to his impressive performance, Josh Allen also broke several franchise records. These included passing yards, passing touchdowns, total touchdowns, completion rate and passer rating.

Josh Allen credits Jim Kelly for his development

Josh Allen credits Jim Kelly for his success and considers it critical to his development.

“The constant thing he kept telling me was to take what the defense gives you, little tidbits here and there,”

“But more so about embracing Buffalo and embracing the city here and this community -- the type of people and the food. It goes beyond football when we're talking, but he's been great with my development here. Not just as a player but as a person, as well. I couldn't have asked to be in a better situation.”

When Allen lost another AFC Championship game against the Chiefs, he received support from Kelly through Instagram.

“There's no one that gives as much as he does, Heartbroken for the whole team and Mafia but especially for Josh. Our MVP!”

Jim Kelly is probably the best person to resonate with Josh Allen’s situation, as the former lost four consecutive Super Bowls. Hence, Kelly has continued to show support for Allen despite the latter’s failures to reach the Super Bowl.

