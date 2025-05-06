"Gonna be a 2-year commitment" - Mike Florio details repercussions of George Kittle's extension on Brock Purdy's 49ers contract

George Kittle and Brock Purdy are two of the most important players on the San Francisco 49ers offense. Kittle is the team's primary pass catcher while Purdy is the star quarterback. The duo has combined well since Purdy made his debut in 2022.

Ad

Kittle and the 49ers agreed to a deal on April 29, which made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. Purdy could be next in line to get a market-altering contract.

Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," NFL analyst Mike Florio talked about Purdy's potential new contract.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think this is what will happen, and it's based on the Kittle contract," Florio said on Monday. "I think Brock Purdy is going to have two years, fully guaranteed, sizable money. Maybe like the Kirk Cousins 90 million two-year deal, which will be a lot of money for a guy who's made $2.3 million from the 49ers in three total seasons of football.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"When you see the new money average per year, that's the big number that gets compared to all the others. There are ways to pump that up such as putting money to the back end. I'm thinking that it's going to be 55.1 (million) which will put him ahead of everyone but Dak Prescott and Josh Allen. But, when you scratch it and look at it, it's probably going to be, and this is my observation based on the Kittle contract. It's gonna be a 2-year commitment for a lot of money. Year 3 may be partially guaranteed, may be a way to unlock more guarantees."

Ad

Florio believes that San Francisco will hand Purdy a deal that'll make him the third-highest paid player in the league. The former "Mr. Irrelevant" has been ever-present since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 of his rookie season. In the upcoming campaign, he'll look to guide the 49ers back to the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

How did George Kittle and Brock Purdy perform in 2024?

George Kittle had an All-Pro caliber campaign in 2024 while Brock Purdy had a decent but unspectacular season. Kittle reminded the league of his capabilities as a first-option pass catcher as he hauled in 78 catches for 1,106 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 15 regular-season games.

He was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise forgettable season for the Kyle Shanahan-coached team. For his efforts, Kittle earned his sixth Pro Bowl nod and third second-team All-Pro selection.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Purdy had to deal with almost all of his pass catchers missing time. Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey all missed games because of niggling injuries. Purdy ended the campaign with 3,864 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and a career-high 12 interceptions. He also racked up a career-high five rushing touchdowns.

Kittle and Purdy will enter the upcoming regular season with a solitary goal: to lead the 49ers to the playoffs and potentially make some noise in the stacked NFC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.