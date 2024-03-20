2019 NFL Draft grades, five years on

The 2024 NFL Draft is just around the corner, with proceedings in Detroit due to get underway next month. This means players who were drafted back in 2019 have been a part of the NFL family for five years, to differing successes.

Some players became franchise changers with the team they were drafted to, while others have been downright failures up to this point, and will look to turn their fortunes around in the next five years.

2019 NFL Draft grades in 2024

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

With the final pick of the top 10, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded up to take LB Devin Bush out of Michigan.

Bush played his best football during his rookie year in 2019, putting up highs in tackles and interceptions, but a season-ending ACL injury in 2020 stunted his development. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option prior to the 2022 season, and he's since spent time with the Seahawks and now the Browns on one-year deals.

Grade: D

9th overall pick - Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Chargers

The Bills took DT Ed Oliver out of Houston with the 9th overall pick in 2019, and he's been ever-present on their defensive line since.

Throughout his five years in the NFL, Oliver has amassed 201 total tackles, along with 24.0 sacks and five forced fumbles in 77 career games.

His solid play in Buffalo was rewarded in 2023 when he signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension.

Grade: A-

8th overall pick - T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings

The first Pro Bowler on the list, the Lions took TE T.J. Hockenson with the 8th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Since then, Hockenson has established himself as one of the best tight ends in football with both Detroit and the Minnesota Vikings, whom he was traded to back in 2022.

Throughout his five seasons in the pros, Hockenson has totalled 3,547 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns, as well as proving to be a solid blocker when needed.

His excellent play was rewarded with a four-year, $68.5 million contract extension before the 2023 season, and he set career highs in yards (960) and receptions (95) last season.

Grade: A

7th overall pick - Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Carolina Panthers v Jacksonville Jaguars

A year after his namesake was drafted by the Bills, the Jaguars took Kentucky LB Josh Allen with the 7th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Allen has been arguably the best player on the Jaguars' defense since being drafted, making the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2023.

Allen set the Jaguars' rookie record of 10.5 sacks, and beat the franchise's total sacks in a season total with his 17.5 output in 2023. The team failed to come to terms on a long-term deal with the linebacker so placed the Franchise Tag on him earlier this month.

Grade: B

New York Giants v Las Vegas Raiders

The New York Giants thought they had landed their franchise quarterback when they selected Daniel Jones with the 6th pick back in 2019.

Jones initially sat behind legendary QB Eli Manning until his retirement after the 2019 season, and it's fair to say he's had a tough time being the starting quarterback of the Giants. His record as starter reads as: 3-9, 5-9, 4-7, 9-6-1 and 1-5.

As his record suggests, he's struggled at times, but after declining his fifth-year option prior to 2022, he won nine games and a road playoff game so the G-Men handed Jones a four-year, $160 million contract extension in March 2023.

Jones has been a solid-enough NFL starter, but rumors claim the Giants may look elsewhere in a stacked QB class this Draft.

Grade: C-

2019 NFL Draft grades, five years on

5th overall pick - Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers selected LB Devin White from LSU with the 5th overall pick. White was named second-team All Pro in 2020 and made the Pro Bowl in 2021, as well as being part of the ferocious Tampa defense that won Super Bowl LV versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

While he's been a solid enough player in the NFL, many were expecting more from White, which was displayed when the Eagles signed him to a one-year deal for just $7.5m.

Grade: B-

4th overall pick - Clelin Ferrell, Oakland Raiders

San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

The biggest shock on draft night was when the Oakland Raiders took DE Clelin Ferrell out of Clemson with the 4th overall pick. Most graded Ferrell to be a mid-to-late first-round talent, but the Raiders wanted him, so they took him early.

It's safe to say that this decision didn't pay off for the Raiders as he never started more than 11 games for them after his rookie year. Ferrell has only amassed 13.5 sacks and 133 total tackles after five years with both the Raiders and San Francisco 49ers where he last played.

Ferrell recently joined the Washington Commanders where he'll look to get his career back on track.

Grade: F

3rd overall pick - Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Houston Texans v New York Jets

The Jets took DT Quinnen Williams with the 3rd overall pick back in 2019, and he's developing into one of the best in his position. Williams has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two years, and he was named first-team All-Pro back in 2022.

In 74 career games, he's had 253 total tackles, 33 sacks and an interception as he's proven to be a genuine game-wrecker.

In 2023 he signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Jets, including $66 million guaranteed.

Grade: A

2nd overall pick - Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

The 49ers took who many believe to be the best defensive player in the NFL in Nick Bosa with the 2nd overall pick in the 2019 draft. Bosa won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year that year for his 9.0 sack showing. After missing almost all of 2020 with a torn ACL, he's been a monster since his return.

In 2021 he put up 15.5 sacks and led the league with 21 TFLs, and in 2022, he led the league with 18.5 sacks and won NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Despite a down year in 2023, he still put up 10.5 sacks and helped the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

His play was rewarded with a massive five-year, $170 million contract extension, including $122.5 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

Grade: A+

Expand Tweet

1st overall pick - Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

Just a year after drafting Josh Rosen in round one, the Cardinals pulled the trigger on Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray. Murray may have dealt with a few injuries and off-the-field issues, but most would agree, he's been worthy of the pick.

Murray was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, and he has also been voted to two Pro Bowls. He's proven to be an excellent dual-threat quarterback, passing for 96 touchdowns and rushing for a further 26.

To this point, Murray has a losing career record, but he has yet to win a playoff game, but he's still only 26 years old. Murray has the talent, he just needs HC Jonathan Gannon to Kyler elevate his game to the next level.

Grade: A-

Expand Tweet