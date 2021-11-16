"Bro, don’t go to Green Bay" - Justin Jefferson admits he convinced Odell Beckham Jr. not to join Packers

Last week, after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. officially cleared waivers and was released by the Cleveland Browns, there were many scenarios of where he may sign. When it was announced that Beckham had come to a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, it was a bit shocking for a few reasons.

The Los Angeles Rams weren't seen as a contender for Odell Beckham Jr. due to salary cap issues. The Rams also already had a solid wide receiver core and recently parted ways with wide receiver DeSean Jackson because he wasn't getting enough playing time.

The chance to play in Los Angeles and a playoff run was apparently just one of the deciding factors for Beckham.

Field Yates @FieldYates Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is now up to 2,175 receiving yards, the 2nd most by any player through 25 games in the Super Bowl era, trailing only Odell Beckham, Jr. (2,625).



Justin Jefferson convinced Odell Beckham Jr. not to sign with the Packers

The Green Bay Packers were said to be one of the two teams he was deciding between late last week. In fact, it was previously reported that Beckham had his eyes set on Green Bay and that it was the Rams' Jalen Ramsey who had to convince him that he wanted to play in Los Angeles.

Now, it appears it was another friend who also convinced him to stay away from Green Bay. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who wore a "Free Odell" shirt during pregame warmups last week, played a significant role in convincing OBJ not to sign with the Packers.

Jefferson, who is friends with Odell Beckham Jr. and who also played for the LSU Tigers, was apparently very convincing in keeping him away from the divisional foe.

"I was like, 'Look, bro, don't go to Green Bay,'" Jefferson said. "'We ain't seen them yet. We still have to see them twice. Don't go there, please.'"

Jefferson said he wished Beckham well with his decision but said he didn't want Beckham to go to Green Bay because the Vikings haven't played the Packers yet this season.

Just hours after the conversation between Jefferson and Beckham, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal.

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will still have to face Odell Beckham Jr. and the Los Angeles Rams, but only once on December 26.

With Beckham seeming to take advice from close friends on where he should sign, it should be interesting to see how his first run at free agency will be ironed out after this season and where Beckham will choose to play.

