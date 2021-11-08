Watch: Vikings players wear "Free Odell" shirts while warming up for Ravens tie.

The Minnesota Vikings have made their opinion on Odell Beckham Jr. known. Beckham has been the talk of the NFL since being waived by the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham will be free to join a new team on Tuesday after teams have the chance to put a waiver claim on him Monday.

Beckham has made a lot of friends in the NFL and has a lot of connections. One of those friends is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson was seen wearing a hoodie during pregame warmups Sunday that said "Free Odell," which caught the attention of fans.

Jefferson wasn't the only player wearing the hoodie in support of Beckham. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler was also seen wearing the hoodie ahead of the Vikings' Week 9 clash with the Baltimore Ravens.

Beckham and Jefferson have a connection from their time spent at LSU. Although they didn't play together, both Jefferson and Beckham are legends at LSU for how much of an impact they made.

The Vikings don't appear to be a team likely to sign Beckham. Jefferson and Adam Thielen are among the best wide receiver duos in the league.

K.J. Osborn has also had a breakout season and has become a reliable third option for Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings aren't likely to be in the running for Odell Beckham Jr.

Along with being set at wide receiver, the Vikings have the lowest amount of cap space in the NFL. They have negative cap space, which eliminates them from running for Beckham.

Beckham's divorce from the Browns was largely due to his lack of chemistry with Baker Mayfield. Whoever picks up Beckham will owe him $7.25 million in salary.

The Vikings can't go after him this year, but what's to say they won't be interested next season?

Although there could be interest, Thielen, Jefferson, and Osborn are all under contract for next season. The exact reason why the Vikings wore the "Free Odell" jerseys is unknown, and all we can do is speculate.

The Vikings might be supporting the hoodies in support of Beckham, but their focus should be on the Ravens. The Vikings are 3-4 and are facing a Ravens team that's 5-2.

Lamar Jackson has had an MVP caliber season, and the Ravens have a defense that's gotten better each week.

