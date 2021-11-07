3 reasons why the Saints should sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. was recently released by the Cleveland Browns. His relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield appears to have gone a bit south as time went on.

He has failed to produce much over the last two seasons and his role in the offense has decreased. He no longer fits the overall game plan of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Odell Beckham Jr. can still be a solid contributor in the right situation. He is talented enough to be a top wide receiver if an offense is designed to properly fit his skill set.

One team where he would seem to fit in perfectly is the New Orleans Saints. Here are three reasons why the Saints should pursue Odell Beckham Jr.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Browns and WR Odell Beckham signed their settlement to finalize his release & send him to waivers on Monday, sources say. The agreement grants Beckham the release he wanted while allowing CLE cash & cap savings if he goes unclaimed. A mutual ending to his tenure in Cleveland The #Browns and WR Odell Beckham signed their settlement to finalize his release & send him to waivers on Monday, sources say. The agreement grants Beckham the release he wanted while allowing CLE cash & cap savings if he goes unclaimed. A mutual ending to his tenure in Cleveland

Why Odell Beckham Jr. and the Saints are a match

#1 - Key Offensive Injuries

The New Orleans Saints have officially lost two key offensive players for the rest of the season in quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas. Their offense could really use a boost right now, and that's where Odell Beckham Jr. could come in.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Saints’ WR Michael Thomas is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury. Saints’ WR Michael Thomas is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury.

New quarterback Trevor Siemian will need all of the offensive weapons he can get if he is going to succeed. The Saints wide receiver group is seriously lacking a primary target.

Odell Beckham Jr. could be the playmaker they are missing, especially now that Michael Thomas will not play this season.

#2 - Offensive Scheme

Head coach Sean Payton is a master of offensive play design. He consistently schemes creative ways to get the ball to his best players and creates an offense that's favorable to his personnel.

Odell Beckham Jr. would be rejuvenated if Payton featured him in the offense.

Beckham could possibly replace the role that Michael Thomas played in his peak season. His presence would further help Alvin Kamara operate out of the backfield while also manipulating the defensive secondary to open things up for their deep threats, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris.

He will be the true starting receiver that they don't currently have.

#3 - Playoff Pursuit

The Saints are right in the middle of a postseason push, especially after upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a recent divisional clash. They have a championship-caliber defense and a dominant rushing attack.

They have a legitimate shot to make the playoffs this season and Odell Beckham Jr. can help them get there.

It's the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season, so it's time for playoff contenders to finalize their rosters for the stretch run. Regardless of who is playing quarterback, a primary receiving option is something the Saints are missing to make them a complete team.

Odell Beckham Jr. could provide exactly that.

