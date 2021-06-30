Green Bay Packers' 53-man roster projection: Will the Aaron Rodgers era end and the Jordan Love era begin?

Are the Green Bay Packers entering a new era at the quarterback position? Will Aaron Rodgers give in and rejoin the team? As of right now, Green Bay has a better shot at winning the lottery than seeing Rodgers in a Packers uniform at training camp.

The Packers-Rodgers drama hasn't simmered, but on the bright side, it hasn't gotten any worse either. Green Bay has turned their attention to backup quarterback Jordan Love. The NFL is a business, and when an employee leaves, the business has to carry on.

The Packers fan base has not given up on the potential of Aaron Rodgers putting everything to rest and rejoining the team. It's understandable because anything is possible in professional sports. Whether Rodgers will put all issues aside is a question that needs answering.

Green Bay is gearing up to start its training camp on July 27th. It's now a waiting game for the Packers and their fans. Here's a quick look at the projections for the Green Bay Packers' 53-man roster heading into training camp.

Who will make the Green Bay Packers' 53-man roster?

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams

With all the uncertainties surrounding Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers have some guarantees heading into training camp. Davante Adams and Aaron Jones will be in attendance and ready to work. Here's how the rest of the Green Bay Packers' 53-man roster could shape up.

Quarterback (3):

Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Blake Bortles

Rejoice, Packers fans: Aaron Rodgers will return home.

After a rough off-season, the Packers franchise quarterback will swallow his pride and return to the team after training camp. But Green Bay shouldn't celebrate too much because it will be the final season with Rodgers at quarterback.

No team has more top-15 players in the PFF50 than the Green Bay Packers 🧀 pic.twitter.com/pD9v3LrBkI — PFF (@PFF) June 26, 2021

Running Backs (3):

Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Kylin Hill

Green Bay have a good mix in their running back room heading into training camp. Aaron Jones is the primary running back, but A.J. Dillon is likely to receive a good number of carries. Rookie Kylin Hill is a bruiser that will turn into a touchdown vulture.

:Wide Receivers (6)

Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Amari Rodgers, Devin Funchess, Equanimeous St. Brown

Green Bay has an underrated wide receiver room heading into training camp. Outside of Davante Adams, the Packers have three wide receivers that could have to break out seasons. Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are two of the three that could take their receiving game to another level in 2021.

Tight Ends (3):

Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Jace Sternberger

Green Bay has a good mix of youth and veterans in their tight end room. Robert Tonyan is coming off his best season. The Packers also brought back veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis. Jace Sternberger will make the 53-man roster and rejoin the team after his suspension.

Offensive Line (8):

David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Lucas Patrick, Billy Turner, Simon Stepaniak, Royce Newman, Jon Runyan

David Bakhtiari is one of the top offensive linemen in the NFL. He has been recovering from a torn ACL since last season. The Packers need him to return healthy ahead of the 2021 season.

Green Bay Packers DT Kenny Clark

Defensive Linemen (8):

Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Kingsley Keke, Delontae Scott, Tedarrell Slaton, Tyler Lancaster, Willington Previlon, Carlo Kemp

Kenny Clark is the piece that holds the Packers' defensive front together. Clark is going to play a massive role in 2021 by mentoring Tedarrell Slaton. The Packers have the talent to develop an effective pass rush this season.

Linebackers (8):

Preston Smith, Kamal Martin, Krys Barnes, Za'Darius Smith, Rashan Gary, De'Vondre Campbell, Ty Summers, Randy Ramsey

Green Bay's most talented position group has to be their linebackers. Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith have made the lives of NFL quarterbacks miserable. Rashan Gary is turning into another contributor to the Packers' pass rush.

Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander

Cornerbacks (6):

Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan, Eric Stokes, Josh Jackson, Ray Wilborn

Despite his disappointing season in 2020, the Green Bay Packers decided to bring back cornerback Kevin King. Green Bay does have a top-ten cornerback in Jaire Alexander. Eric Stokes is a wild card in the Green Bay Packers secondary.

Safeties (3):

Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Will Redmond

Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage are becoming one of the best safety duos in the NFL. Amos has thrived as the Green Bay Packers' last line of defense in recent years. Darnell Savage has the potential to have a breakout season in 2021.

Special Teams (5):

Mason Crosby, JK Scott, Hunter Bradley, JJ Molson, Ryan Winslow

Mason Crosby is entering his 15th season with the Green Bay Packers. Crosby has hit 81.8% of his field goal attempts. When the game is on the line, Green Bay knows that they can count on Mason Crosby to come through when called upon.

Edited by jay.loke710