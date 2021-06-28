Is Aaron Rodgers opting out of the 2021 NFL season?

Aaron Rodgers' future has been teetering on the edge for the last several months. Since news broke that he wanted out of Green Bay during the draft, Rodgers has been largely aloof. There's just enough time for another twist in the tale.

According to Packers News, the opt-out option is returning for the 2021 season. Last season, NFL players had the option to opt out of the season due to COVID-19. Players who opted out got a portion of their salary and missed every game that season. Most players are expected to be available this season. Technically, however, those who wish to opt out are still able to do so.

The deadline for players to opt out is July 2, 2021. If Aaron Rodgers wants to prove his seriousness about not playing for the Packers this season, he has the ability to opt out for the season.

By opting out, Rodgers would be technically citing fears about COVID-19, but the move would be a message to the Packers' organization.

If he does not opt out before July 2, Aaron Rodgers' holdout would be a traditional one. Starting at the end of July, Rodgers will face pressure to report to training camp, preseason games and the regular season. Meanwhile, the Packers' organization will face pressure from their fans to get the dispute resolved.

How Rodgers' holdout is shaping 2021

Failing to reach a resolution by the start of the regular season, the Green Bay Packers will likely debut Jordan Love. The young QB was drafted in 2020 and never saw the field with Rodgers running the show.

The Packers tend to delay debuting rookie quarterbacks longer than any other team in the NFL. While most teams only sit rookies for a season, the Packers are not afraid to sit their quarterbacks for multiple seasons.

Aaron Rodgers was behind Brett Favre in the pecking order for three seasons. Logically, the Packers are hoping to do the same with Jordan Love. That said, if Aaron Rodgers were to sit out the season, the Packers would be faced with two choices.

Aaron Rodgers. Hail Mary KING. 👑 pic.twitter.com/vRntDpt0a0 — NFL UK (@NFLUK) June 26, 2021

They could sacrifice their season by delaying Jordan Love's debut until he's on the bench for the same amount of time as Rodgers. On the other hand, they could debut the young quarterback ahead of schedule and roll the dice.

Either way, the teams closely watching this dispute are the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

Aaron Rodgers

For that triumvirate, this could be the most open division race in decades. Aside from occasional injuries, the Green Bay Packers have controlled the NFC North during the eras of Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. Will the Packers' reign continue?

Edited by Colin D'Cunha