Green Bay Packers 7-round Mock Draft: upgrading Jordan Love's protection

The Green Bay Packers made it to the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL season. While they did not look promising to start the season, they won six of their last eight games to enter the NFC playoffs as the seventh seed.

The Packers shocked the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round, establishing a 27-0 lead, and did not look back. While they lost to the San Francisco 49ers the following week, their opponents did not take their advantage until the final minute.

A huge credit goes to the Packers’ draft classes in 2022 and 2023. They added Quay Walker, Christian Watson, Sean Rhyan, Romeo Doubs, and Zach Tom two years ago.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The following season, they welcomed rookies Lukas Van Ness, Luke Musgrave, Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft, Dontayvion Wicks, Anders Carlson, and Carrington Valentine.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

While those players addressed several roster holes, the Packers are nowhere near their best. There are some concerns they can solve via the 2024 NFL Draft, and Sportskeeda’s Mock Draft Simulator showed how they can conduct their strategy.

Green Bay Packers 7-round 2024 mock draft – Day 1

Green Bay Packers 7-Round Mock Draft - 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1, Pick 25: Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State

The Packers only have four players at guard, and Jon Runyan is set to be a free agent. Therefore, they must stock up with players at the position by drafting Beebe. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 83.9, the second-highest among offensive guards last season. His 90.4 pass-blocking score is the third-highest.

Green Bay Packers 7-round 2024 mock draft – Day 2

Round 2, Pick 49: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Hypothetical trade between the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals - 2024 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers initially had the 41st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the simulation had them trading down with the Cincinnati Bengals for the 49th pick. Green Bay receives Cincinnati’s 80th overall selection while giving up pick 168.

The Packers will use this pick for Blake Corum, a National Champion with the Michigan Wolverines. He finished his final year in college football with 1,245 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. If the latter leaves during free agency, Corum can take over A.J. Dillon’s spot.

Round 2, Pick 58: Beau Brade, S, Maryland

Five Packers safeties will be free agents once the 2024 league year starts: Darnell Savage, Johnathan Ford, Zayne Anderson, Christian Uphoff, and Jonathan Owens. Therefore, they must find players like Brade who can take those spots. In his last two seasons with the Terrapins, he had 160 tackles, 11 passes defended, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

Round 3, Pick 80: Josh Newton, CB, TCU

In 2022, Newton had 35 tackles, 12 passes defended, and three interceptions. Drafting him could help the Packers compete with their division rivals, who have elite pass catchers like Justin Jefferson, DJ Moore, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Round 3, Pick 88: Sataoa Laumea, OT, Utah

Yosh Nijman and Caleb Jones could be out of Green Bay during free agency. The Packers can address their departure by drafting Laumea, a 2022 First Team All-Pac-12 member for the Utes.

Round 3, Pick 91: Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

The Green Bay Packers must draft another safety because the number of players they might lose as free agents is staggering. Hicks is an ideal pick here due to his physicality in covering wideouts and his tenacity in run defense.

Green Bay Packers 7-round 2024 mock draft – Day 3

Round 5, Pick 139: Tylan Grable, OT, UCF

Hypothetical trade between the Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers

Yosh Nijman and Caleb Jones will be free agents, while David Bakhtiari’s status remains uncertain. It’s time to find other players at offensive tackle, and Grable provides excellent value with this selection.

Round 6, Pick 183: Trevor Keegan, OG, Michigan

Keegan helped the Michigan Wolverines win a National Championship and three Big Ten titles. Aside from football skills, he has leadership traits that benefit the young Packers offensive line.

Round 6, Pick 204: C.J. Hanson, OG, Holy Cross

You can’t have enough offensive linemen, especially when you might lose some during free agency. Therefore, the Green Bay Packers will add Hanson to provide more pocket protection for Jordan Love.

Round 6, Pick 216: Zach Heins, TE, South Dakota State

Heins will provide depth at tight end if Josiah Deguara and Ben Sims leave in free agency. Aside from being a capable run blocker, he caught seven touchdown passes in his final year with the Jackrabbits.

Round 7, Pick 243: Keilan Robinson, RB, Texas

Aside from Dillon becoming a free agent, Aaron Jones could suit up for another team after the 2024 season. The Green Bay Packers would love to have him back, but that scenario isn’t guaranteed if he can freely negotiate with other teams. Regardless of the outcome, Robinson can bolster their running back rotation or become their return specialist.