Green Bay Packers injury report: Latest on Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Christian Watson for Wild Card showdown vs Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers will square off against the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round on Sunday, Jan. 14. The crunch matchup will commence at 4:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

The Packers narrowly made it to the postseason after winning their last three regular season games. However, Matt LaFleur's team has some injury woes heading into the first round of the playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Jones injury update: What happened to Packers RB?

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones

Where will Michigan's J.J. McCarthy land? Fire up our 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator to find out

Jones, who has struggled with multiple injuries this season, was a limited participant in the Green Bay Packers' practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. He has been dealing with an issue with his knee and a finger injury.

While Jones still has an unspecified game status, he is expected to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The running back, who has started in the past four Green Bay games, has recorded 656 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns this season.

AJ Dillon injury update: What happened to Packers RB?

Dillon did not participate in the Packers' practice sessions on Wednesday. However, on Thursday, he stretched and went over to the rehab group during individuals. The running back is nursing injuries to his thumb and neck, after taking a hit in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings.

As things stand, the possibility of Dillon featuring against the Cowboys is bleak. However, Green Bay will hold one more practice session on Friday, allowing the 25-year-old to prove his fitness ahead of the playoff game against Dallas.

Christian Watson injury update: What happened to WR?

Watson was a limited participant in training on Wednesday and Thursday. The wideout has been recovering from a hamstring issue he suffered at the start of December against the Kansas City Chiefs. He has missed five games due to his injury.

However, it appears that Watson should be able to make an eagerly-awaited return in the first-round playoff game against the Cowboys on Sunday. The receiver posted 422 yards and five touchdowns on 28 receptions before his injury.

Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys playoff history

The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys have met eight times in the postseason and have been split evenly at 4-4. However, Sunday's victor will get the advantage in the head-to-head in the postseason.

Will Cowboys make it all the way to Championship Sunday? Fire up our Playoff Predictor to find out