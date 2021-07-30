Green Bay Packers OT David Bakhtiari gifts Aaron Rodgers a welcome back golf cart

It's Christmas in July at the Green Bay Packers training camp. Aaron Rodgers has returned to the Packers and his return has been greeted with welcome back gifts. Green Bay gifted Rodgers veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb to kick off the welcome. David Bakhtiari, though, welcomed Rodgers back with his own personal golf cart.

Players buying gifts for their teammates isn't uncommon. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott recently purchased ATVs for the entire Cowboys offensive line. Usually, quarterbacks are the ones buying gifts for the offensive line. That custom was turned on its head, with Bakhtiari welcoming his QB back in style.

It's been a rocky offseason for both Rodgers and Bakhtiari. The quarterback dealt with the standoff with the Packers, and Bakhtiari is rehabbing a knee injury. The All-Pro offensive tackle has protected Rodgers since 2013.

David Bakhtiari has made a career out of keeping Rodgers off the ground. He's the anchor of the Packers' offensive line and one of the best tackles in football.

Off the field, Bakhtiari is known for his beer-chugging skills at Milwaukee Bucks games. He was once seen challenging the reigning NFL MVP to a chug-off. Rodgers has a great relationship with all of his teammates, and his return hasn't gone unnoticed.

The Pro Bowl offensive tackle posted Rodgers' new gift on his Instagram account.

"My man finally got that #Ashtonmartin he always wanted. This is the real reason Aaron came back. Enjoy it 3x MVP. No more shaming."

The real reason why Aaron Rodgers is back

One thing that can be said about Aaron Rodgers is that he has a lot of respect for his teammates. He has built great relationships with the majority of the guys he's played with in Green Bay. That became clear when Rodgers went through a list of players lowballed by the Packers before heading out the exit door.

Aaron Rodgers also expressed his feelings about the Packers releasing former teammate Jake Kumerow. The QB may not like confrontation; he may be the king of subtle jabs, but he stands up for the guys who respect him and what he's done.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha